Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame veteran wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr has entered the transfer portal

Notre Dame fifth-year senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has decided to enter the transfer portal with just three games left in the season. Things have not gone according to plan for Wilkins this fall due to a multitude of injuries, and the emergence of younger receivers.

Wilkins was a member of the 2018 recruiting class for Notre Dame. He was a member of the Irish rotation in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During that stretch he hauled in 11 passes for 124 yards and a pair of scores. He scored a crucial touchdown in the Notre Dame season-opening victory over Florida State in 2021.

Wilkins went down for a season-ending injury in the Irish loss to Cincinnati later in the season. He suffered another foot injury during spring practice, which slowed him down to start the 2022 season. That allowed younger players like Jayden Thomas, Tobias Merriweather and Deion Colzie to pass him up on the depth chart.

The North Fort Myers, Fla. native didn't catch a pass and played just 27 snaps so far in 2022.

Wilkins will have one season of eligibility remaining due to the 2020 Covid-19 season.

