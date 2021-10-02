Notre Dame Will Be Without Offensive Tackle Tosh Baker vs. Cincinnati

Notre Dame is down another tackle as it was announced that sophomore Tosh Baker is out for the game against Cincinnati

Notre Dame's shaky left tackle depth chart got even shakier as it was announced the Irish will be without sophomore Tosh Baker, who started the last two games at the position. Notre Dame did not report the injury but sources indicate Baker has a hamstring issue.

Notre Dame is already without freshman Blake Fisher, who began the season as the starter. Baker will be replaced in the lineup by Michael Carmody, who started the Toledo game before going down with an ankle injury. This will be Carmody's first game back and his own injury status makes the position very shaky.

Thus far Notre Dame has been unwilling to move around any starters so the only other left tackle available for this game is freshman Joe Alt.

Carmody was good in the run game in limited snaps this season but struggled in pass protection, something Baker was also inconsistent with. Carmody started to work back last week and got more reps this week but he hasn't played the last two games, so we'll find out early if he's able to shake off the rust.

