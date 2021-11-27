Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    Notre Dame Without DT Howard Cross III For Tonight's Game vs. Stanford

    Notre Dame will be down a defensive lineman for tonight's matchup against Stanford
    Notre Dame will be without junior nose tackle Howard Cross III for tonight's matchup against Stanford. 

    Cross III is a key part of the Notre Dame defensive line rotation and has been playing his best football of the season in recent weeks. Cross has 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks on the season. 

    Three of those tackles for loss and all of his sacks have come in the last two games, a 28-3 win at Virginia and a 55-0 win over Georgia Tech. Cross has been disruptive as part of the nose tackle rotation and he's be a key part of the defensive line being so dominant all season, but especially in the last three games.

    With Cross out expect junior Jacob Lacey to get more playing time at the nose tackle spot behind starter and captain Kurt Hinish. Lacey was banged up in October but has returned for the last three games and he's playing well. Lacey has racked up five tackles and a tackle for loss in the last three games.

