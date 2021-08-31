Talking Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Irish Linebackers, Two Backs and Florida State's Crowd

In the latest WSBT segment we talked a lot about the Notre Dame offense, the Irish linebackers and playing at Florida State

In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires we talked about the Notre Dame quarterbacks, including how Jack Coan's experience helps playing at a place like Florida State and the possibility of a role for Tyler Buchner. We also talked a lot about the Irish linebackers, how to use the talented running backs and the rest of the offensive personnel and what it's like playing at Florida State.

1:41 - The show kicked off with some discussion about Jack Coan, and how his experience at Wisconsin impacts his ability to handle going on the road against a team like Florida State.

2:45 - Sean asks if we could see younger quarterbacks Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner in the game while its still in doubt. I talk about why Buchner would be the better option in this kind of role.

5:08 - Notre Dame has four new starting offensive linemen heading into a road game in what is expected to be a loud environment. We discuss how this could impact the game.

6:45 - We talk about what the environment is like playing a game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

8:54 - With Marist Liufau out at Will linebacker we talk about the confidence level in JD Bertrand's ability to fill that void. We discuss where Bertrand could actually be better and where we might see the defense take a step back there.

10:16 - Next we talk about the rover position and what role the three veterans at the position could play this season.

11:43 - We talk a little bit about Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and how the Irish can contain him as a runner. Travis, of course, led Florida State in rushing last season.

15:02 - The Irish offense is the next topic of conversation, as we discuss what personnel groupings work best for Notre Dame this season, and how the versatility the offense has makes this group unique.

