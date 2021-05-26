Talking Notre Dame Evolving On Offense, Changes In College Football, Prince Kollie, The Triple Option

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talked about the Notre Dame offense evolving, Prince Kollie and much, much more

In the most recent WSBT segment we talk about the Notre Dame football team but also discuss some big picture college football topics. We talk about the evolution of offense, changes we might see coming in the future, how Notre Dame's evolution on offense is about making its strengths stronger and the triple option.

That is followed by talk about the incoming freshman class.

0:55 - We start things off with a big picture discussion about college football and the current direction of offenses. We talk about the possible "next steps" when it comes to the evolution of college football, which could also result in sort of a "going back" cycle.

4:06 - From a Notre Dame standpoint we talk about how an "evolution" offensively with the Fighting Irish is actually about making their strengths - running the ball, tight ends - even stronger. At the 5:36 mark I said, "It makes it so much easier to defend," but that was supposed to say harder to defend. Slip of the tongue!

6:40 - We address the fullback position, and whether or not we might ever see that position return in college football. My answer might surprise you!

9:52 - That conversation leads to talk about option football. We discuss why the option can actually work for some times that lack the talent of the top programs, but we also talk about how when in a conference the option has a shorter shelf life.

12:17 - Incoming freshman Prince Kollie is the next topic of conversation. We discuss what makes him unique, both specific to his skillset and from a big picture standpoint, and then talk about his ability to earn playing time as a true freshman.

16:51 - We talk about the freshman class and who might be a contributor among the players that are set to arrive this summer.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame Incoming Freshmen Are Set To Make An Immediate Impact

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter