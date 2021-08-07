Sports Illustrated home
Talking Kyle Hamilton and the Notre Dame Secondary

In the latest WSBT segment we talked about Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and the rest of the Fighting Irish secondary
In the latest segment with Darin Pritchett of WSBT we spent time diving into the Notre Dame secondary, with a heavy focus on All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton wasn't the only player we discussed, as we also spent time discussing a potential the battle for the starting safety opposite Hamilton and the battle for the starting cornerback roles.

When talking about Hamilton we spent time talking about how defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman can use the All-American safety to impact the rest of the defense. I broke down how Freeman can actually use Hamilton to try and dictate where he wants the offense to go with the football. We also discussed how Hamilton can be a mistake eraser at safety much like we saw from former Irish star linebacker Jaylon Smith.

The starter opposite Hamilton is not yet decided, and we talked about what senior Houston Griffith needs to show in fall camp to be seize hold of that job.

We then dove into cornerbacks and talked about why I am so high on junior Cam Hart. We then talked about the impact sophomore Clarence Lewis and TaRiq Bracy can have on defense.

