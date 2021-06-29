Freshman Edge Devin Aupiu Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame freshman edge player Devin Aupiu has announced his decision to transfer from the program

Notre Dame freshman linebacker/end Devin Aupiu took to Instagram tonight to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal with the intention of leaving the Irish program.

Aupiu signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2021 class and was an early enrollee for the Fighting Irish. He lined up mostly at Will linebacker despite playing end in high school, and the long, rangy freshman impressed throughout the spring.

There were high hopes for Aupiu, but according to a source there were family circumstances that arose that resulted in the need for him to be closer to home and closer to his family. It's certainly a loss for Notre Dame, but the Irish currently have a loaded linebacker and end class in 2022, which should help ease the loss.

Aupiu is the 11th player to choose to leave the Notre Dame program since the end of the 2020 football season.

