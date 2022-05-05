Breaking Down The Latest With Notre Dame Offensive and Defensive Line Recruiting

In our latest episode we break down the latest with Notre Dame recruiting along the offensive and defensive lines

Notre Dame coaches are on the road this week seeing many of their top prospects, and there is plenty of news from the recruiting trail. In our latest podcast we discussed the latest with Notre Dame offensive line and defensive line recruiting.

At the beginning of the show we discussed the pending announcement from offensive lineman Austin Siereveld, who committed to Ohio State after the show concluded.

That was followed by a breakout of where things stand with offensive linemen Sullivan Absher, Monroe Freeling and Elijah Paige, three talented blockers on the board for Notre Dame.

Next we spend a lot of time talking about defensive line recruiting. With three Top 100 defensive linemen already on board (Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore), Notre Dame has been able to zero in on two more top targets that the staff would love to add to the class.

The reality is Notre Dame has a chance to land its "dream class" along the defensive line. For that to happen Notre Dame must be able to close on defensive tackle Devan Houstan and defensive end Jason Moore, a pair of players from the Maryland/DC area. We break down where things stand with both players, why both players are so important and what it would mean for Notre Dame to add both players to the board, if they can make it happen.

We also spent a lot of time discussing why having success in the Maryland/DC area is so important for Notre Dame now and in the future.

