Notre Dame Faces Major Defensive Setback Before Georgia Showdown
Notre Dame's defense was dominant yet again against Indiana on Friday but didn't get out of the game unscathed.
After recording a sack early in the second half, Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills left the game with a knee injury. He did not return to action and on Monday head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Mills will not return this postseason.
Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame Losing Rylie Mills:
Freeman met the media on Monday for his weekly press conference and described the impact Mills has on the entire Notre Dame team.
"You can't replace Rylie Mills. Yes, the production. But the leadership... You feel awful for him."
Impact of Notre Dame Losing Rylie Mills
The loss of Riley Mills wouldn't be easy for Notre Dame going into any game, let alone a playoff contest against Georgia. Mills has been a force on Notre Dame's defensive line and leads the team in sacks while being the leader of the defensive front.
Senior Gabriel Rubio is listed as Notre Dame's replacement for Mills after missing the early portion of the Fighting Irish season himself. Rubio has been credited with a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.
Georgia of course brings in one of the best interior offensive lines in the country so Rubio, Howard Cross, Donovan Hinish, Bryce Young, and the rest of the Notre Dame defensive front will certainly have its work cut out for it.