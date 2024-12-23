Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Faces Major Defensive Setback Before Georgia Showdown

Notre Dame will be without veteran defensive lineman Rylie Mills for the rest of the postseason

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's defense was dominant yet again against Indiana on Friday but didn't get out of the game unscathed.

After recording a sack early in the second half, Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills left the game with a knee injury. He did not return to action and on Monday head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Mills will not return this postseason.

Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame Losing Rylie Mills:

Freeman met the media on Monday for his weekly press conference and described the impact Mills has on the entire Notre Dame team.

"You can't replace Rylie Mills. Yes, the production. But the leadership... You feel awful for him."

Impact of Notre Dame Losing Rylie Mills

The loss of Riley Mills wouldn't be easy for Notre Dame going into any game, let alone a playoff contest against Georgia. Mills has been a force on Notre Dame's defensive line and leads the team in sacks while being the leader of the defensive front.

Senior Gabriel Rubio is listed as Notre Dame's replacement for Mills after missing the early portion of the Fighting Irish season himself. Rubio has been credited with a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss this season.

Georgia of course brings in one of the best interior offensive lines in the country so Rubio, Howard Cross, Donovan Hinish, Bryce Young, and the rest of the Notre Dame defensive front will certainly have its work cut out for it.

ESPN Computer Model Predicts Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Social Media Reacts to Jeremiyah Love's Record Setting Run for Notre Dame vs. Indiana

Notre Dame Freshman's Huge Night Helps TKO Indiana

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Opening Betting Odds Released

Notre Dame Beats Up Indiana - 5 Key Takeaways

Social Media Erupts in Excitement Following Notre Dame Win Over Indiana

Watch Shane Gillis Call Out Nick Saban and SEC for Cheating

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football