Notre Dame at National Championship: 5 Key Differences Between 2024 and 2012 Teams
Notre Dame is back in the national championship game for the first time in a dozen years and things couldn't be more different this time around.
For conversation's sake I limited this to only being five things that are different this time around, but it certainly could have been a good amount more.
Regardless of Monday night's outcome in Atlanta, here are five ways this trip to the national championship is a ton different than Notre Dame's 2012 trip that ended horribly against Alabama.
Notre Dame's Mental Strength
Marcus Freeman turned the Northern Illinois loss into motivation for this team and they responded.
That’s one advantage of the new 12-team playoff era. Teams can learn from their mistakes. But it takes a special coaching staff and special group of players to capitalize on lessons learned.
They believe they can beat anyone, even if they appear outmatched.
Injuries have ravaged this team in a way I have never seen before for an Irish squad. Rylie Mills, Benjamin Morrison, Jordan Boltelho and Boubacar Traore - four defensive starters - should be playing Monday night. They aren’t. And this team has adopted a next man up mentality better than any college team I can remember.
Finally, I harken back to a story Manti Teo has told before about the 2012 game against Alabama. When they saw Alabama come out of the tunnel, they lost the game. It’s been discussed for a while that it needed to get bigger, stronger and faster. And they have.
But they also needed to adopt a mentality where there are no excuses.
Notre Dame's National Likability
The 2012 team was odd in that they were this lovable Cinderella led by a linebacker who was making himself a Heisman trophy candidate and a red-faced coach who in the right light would appear like an angry leprechaun. They played close, dramatic games, but I think most of the nation thought one of two things: they either thought it was cute that a clearly overmatched team thought they were good or they were annoyed because Notre Dame was somehow getting the benefit of the doubt because they were Notre Dame.
Now, if you were to poll the nation who most people are cheering for Monday night, my money is that most people are cheering for the Irish. Part of that is the inherent likability of the Buckeyes, who are consistently ruining other team’s seasons, but it also has something to do with the leadership of Freeman, players like Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love who have proven themselves to be outstanding college football players, and the fact they have proven their worth on a national scale.
Perception before this year was that the Irish (and their fans) thought they were better than everyone else regardless of whether or not they deserved it. This team has proven all season through their performance they are deserving of the nation’s attention and affection.
Notre Dame's Offensive Playmakers
Tyler Eifert was one of the best tight ends in school history. As good as Mitchell Evans is, he can’t compare with Eifert. But that’s where the advantages for 2012 ends in terms of offensive playmakers.
Although they haven’t produced as much as Irish supporters probably wanted, the wide receiver group of Beaux Collins, Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, Kris Mitchell, Jayden Thomas and Jayden Harrison is deeper and better than the limited group of TJ Jones, Davaris Daniels and Robbie Toma.
And I loved Theo Reddick and Cierre Wood as much as the next guy, but they can’t compare with the trio Jeremiyah Love, of Jadarian Price and Aneyas Williams.
But a lot of this has to do with the guy slinging the rock too.
Role of Notre Dame's Quarterback in Offense
Everett Golson, for as talented as he was, functioned as a game manager tasked to not make mistakes. Don’t turn the ball over. Be opportunistic. Rely on your defense. He handled his role effectively. An offense that only averages 25.8 points per game generally doesn’t go 12-1, but they did by largely limiting mistakes.
The 2012 Notre Dame offense, while using some of that formula, has one large difference: a quarterback who at times has single-handedly carried the office. Riley Leonard’s ability to run the ball has provided another dimension to the Irish offense that allows them to get out of some tight spots. But it also keeps opposing defenses on their toes more than ever before. While it may not appear explosive, it is methodical and effective.
Golson wasn’t asked to carry the offense and likely couldn’t even if given the opportunity. Leonard can. And at points, has.
Notre Dame Has Been Battle Tested
If they lose on Monday night, there will somehow still be those who believe the Irish didn’t deserve to be there.
There were questions heading into the initial College Football Playoff game against Indiana of their worth.
They lost to Northern Illinois. The only ranked opponents they beat were Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy and Army - only one of whom was in the final AP Top 25 poll.
When they beat Indiana, it was because of one outstanding run by Jeremiyah Love. Or it was because Indiana wasn’t that good. Or it was because they were at home.
Then when they beat Georgia it was because the Bulldogs played with a backup quarterback. Or because of special teams and they didn’t really do much else.
And then when they beat Penn State, it was because of a Drew Allar mistake. Or because Penn State was only the third best team in the Big Ten and had an easy path to the game.
In 2012, the Irish had a margin of victory of 13 points per game, won five of their 12 games by one score or less and beat four ranked opponents. This year’s team has an average margin of victory (including the three playoff games) of 23 points per game, had only two victories by one score or less and seven victories against ranked opponents (including three top-10 wins in the last month).
This is not 2012. Which is why, although they aren’t favored on Monday night, they have a chance. And regardless of outcome, they should be appreciated.