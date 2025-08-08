Irish Breakdown

August 8 Notre Dame Football Update: 5 Key Things to Know

Notre Dame enters the weekend just over three weeks from starting the 2025 season at Miami

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman prepares to lead his players onto the field for the game against the Miami Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football is gearing up for the 2025 season, as preparations for the opener at Miami have begun this week.

The quarterback competition is still fully on between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, but the countdown for the top 10 battle at Miami is certainly is on.

Here are the five things you need to know regarding Notre Dame football entering the second weekend of August.

5. Riley Leonard Makes NFL Preseason Debut

Riley Leonard drops back to throw a pass for the Colts against the Raven
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Riley Leonard got his first taste of NFL game action Thursday night as he played the entire second half for the Indianapolis Colts against the Baltimore Ravens. Leonard completed 12 of 24 passes for 92 yards while throwing an interception. He also rushed for 34 yards, including a 21-yard scamper that was the Colts longest run of the evening.

With Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson getting hurt early, Leonard received more playing time than expected, and plenty took to social media to react to his performance.

4. Jon Gruden Gets an All-Time Gift From Notre Dame Football

Former Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden grew up in South Bend as his father was a running backs coach at Notre Dame. On Thursday, Gruden released a video of himself opening a massive box that was full of Fighting Irish gear and included a personalized note from Marcus Freeman. Gruden mixes his personality with his childhood love of Notre Dame in a video that is worth watching for any Fighting Irish fan.

3, Notre Dame Football Recruiting Update

Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame's football practice on July 31, 202
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame is getting prepared for the 2025 season, but recruiting never sleeps under Marcus Freeman and company. A few things to know entering the weekend in terms of Notre Dame recruiting:

The nearby Catholic powerhouse program Notre Dame is recruiting heavily

Notre Dame Offers Big-Time Southern California Wide Receiver on Thursday
Notre Dame Hopes to Land Big-Time Commitment for 2026 Class This Weekend

2. Notre Dame Football Preview: Concerns and Confidences for 2025

With kickoff to the 2025 season just over three weeks away, our very own Jeff Feyerer took a look at both the biggest concerns and non-obvious confidences Notre Dame has. Feyerer gives a look at why some perceived concerns really shouldn't be, and what could keep the Irish from a 12-0 regular season.

1. Notre Dame Quarterback Competition Update

CJ Carr of Notre Dame following the 2025 spring football gam
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame's quarterback derby ahead of the 2025 opener continues between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. John Kennedy took a look at the competition and how it's not necessarily a player Notre Dame fans seem to be rooting for, but more so, a resolution.

Jackson Lagendorf also took a look at ESPN's most important college football players of 2025 list, which included an extremely high ranking for Carr.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football