August 8 Notre Dame Football Update: 5 Key Things to Know
Notre Dame football is gearing up for the 2025 season, as preparations for the opener at Miami have begun this week.
The quarterback competition is still fully on between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, but the countdown for the top 10 battle at Miami is certainly is on.
Here are the five things you need to know regarding Notre Dame football entering the second weekend of August.
5. Riley Leonard Makes NFL Preseason Debut
Riley Leonard got his first taste of NFL game action Thursday night as he played the entire second half for the Indianapolis Colts against the Baltimore Ravens. Leonard completed 12 of 24 passes for 92 yards while throwing an interception. He also rushed for 34 yards, including a 21-yard scamper that was the Colts longest run of the evening.
With Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson getting hurt early, Leonard received more playing time than expected, and plenty took to social media to react to his performance.
4. Jon Gruden Gets an All-Time Gift From Notre Dame Football
Former Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden grew up in South Bend as his father was a running backs coach at Notre Dame. On Thursday, Gruden released a video of himself opening a massive box that was full of Fighting Irish gear and included a personalized note from Marcus Freeman. Gruden mixes his personality with his childhood love of Notre Dame in a video that is worth watching for any Fighting Irish fan.
3, Notre Dame Football Recruiting Update
Notre Dame is getting prepared for the 2025 season, but recruiting never sleeps under Marcus Freeman and company. A few things to know entering the weekend in terms of Notre Dame recruiting:
2. Notre Dame Football Preview: Concerns and Confidences for 2025
With kickoff to the 2025 season just over three weeks away, our very own Jeff Feyerer took a look at both the biggest concerns and non-obvious confidences Notre Dame has. Feyerer gives a look at why some perceived concerns really shouldn't be, and what could keep the Irish from a 12-0 regular season.
1. Notre Dame Quarterback Competition Update
Notre Dame's quarterback derby ahead of the 2025 opener continues between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. John Kennedy took a look at the competition and how it's not necessarily a player Notre Dame fans seem to be rooting for, but more so, a resolution.
Jackson Lagendorf also took a look at ESPN's most important college football players of 2025 list, which included an extremely high ranking for Carr.