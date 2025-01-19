Notre Dame Football Makes Key Offensive Line Decision for National Championship, Reports Say
Notre Dame has had an array of injuries in 2024 but that hasn't stopped the Fighting Irish from plowing forward and advancing to Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State.
The latest few injuries have involved the offensive line and caused a bit of a fire drill entering the championship round.
Left tackle Anthonie Knapp, a true freshman who was called upon to start after a preseason pectoral injury to Charles Jagusah, is out for the Ohio State game due to an ankle injury.
So who is now slated to start for Notre Dame at the all-important left tackle position?
The man who Knapp replaced back in late-August before the season: Charles Jagusah.
Jagusah's only other start came in the 2023 season finale, a dominating victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
This is the decision I thought made the most sense immediately following the Orange Bowl and support it entirely. Rocco Spindler being able to go makes it logical for him to start where he has the majority of the year and Jagusah showed his talents in a big way in the second half of the win over Penn State.
There is a reason he was projected to be the starter at left tackle before the season and although Knapp grew a ton throughout the year, the drop in ability is minimal going to the highly regarded redshirt freshman Jagusah.