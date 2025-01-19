Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Makes Key Offensive Line Decision for National Championship, Reports Say

Notre Dame appears to be going back to original 2024 plan at left tackle for Ohio State showdown

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.
Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at Notre Dame spring football practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Notre Dame has had an array of injuries in 2024 but that hasn't stopped the Fighting Irish from plowing forward and advancing to Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State.

The latest few injuries have involved the offensive line and caused a bit of a fire drill entering the championship round.

Left tackle Anthonie Knapp, a true freshman who was called upon to start after a preseason pectoral injury to Charles Jagusah, is out for the Ohio State game due to an ankle injury.

So who is now slated to start for Notre Dame at the all-important left tackle position?

The man who Knapp replaced back in late-August before the season: Charles Jagusah.

Jagusah's only other start came in the 2023 season finale, a dominating victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:

Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah during bowl practice in 202
Notre Dames Charles Jagusah stretches during practice at the SAC on Dec. 26, 2023, as they prepare for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Oregon State. / Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the decision I thought made the most sense immediately following the Orange Bowl and support it entirely. Rocco Spindler being able to go makes it logical for him to start where he has the majority of the year and Jagusah showed his talents in a big way in the second half of the win over Penn State.

There is a reason he was projected to be the starter at left tackle before the season and although Knapp grew a ton throughout the year, the drop in ability is minimal going to the highly regarded redshirt freshman Jagusah.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Bold Predictions for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State National Championship Game

Notre Dame's Realistic Path to Victory Against Ohio State

All-Time Notre Dame Rival Considers Himself a Fan of Marcus Freeman

Who Could Replace Marcus Freeman IF He Left for NFL?

Notre Dame's Updated Injury Report for National Championship vs. Ohio State

Urban Meyer Makes Bold National Championship Pick for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football