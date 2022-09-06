Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: Marshall Thundering Herd

Notre Dame (0-1) will host the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) for its 2022 home opener. It will be the first home game for Marcus Freeman as the program's head coach.

Marshall is coming off a 7-6 campaign and will be a quality test for the Fighting Irish.

Game Date: Saturday, September 10

Start Time: 2:30 PM ET

Network: NBC, Peacock

Current Line: Notre Dame -20.0, O/U. 51.5

Let's kick off our coverage of the Notre Dame vs. Marshall game with a first glance look at the Herd.

HEAD COACH - Charles Huff, 2nd season

Marshall Record: 8-6

Huff was a target for the Notre Dame running backs position back in 2019, but he ultimately went to Alabama. He now enters his second season as the head coach of the Thundering Herd.

Huff was considered one of the top running backs coaches and recruiters while at Penn State (2014-17) and Alabama (2019). Huff replaced Doc Holliday prior to the 2021 season and led the Herd to a 7-6 record in his first season.

Offensive Coordinator - Clint Trickett, 1st season

Defensive Coordinator - Lance Guidry, 2nd season

2022 SCHEDULE - RESULTS (1-0)

Norfolk State - Won 55-3

at Notre Dame

at Bowling Green

at Troy

Gardner-Webb

Louisiana-Lafayette

at James Madison

Coastal Carolina

at Old Dominion

Appalachian State

at Georgia Southern

Georgia State

2021 STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

Marshall was in the Conference USA in 2021 but is playing in the Sun Belt Conference in 2022.

TOP RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS

Rushing: RB Rasheen Ali - 250 att., 1,401 yards, 5.6 YPC, 23 TD (currently away from the team); RB Ethan Payne - 20 att., 89 yards, 4.5 YPC, 2 TD

Passing: QB Cam Fancher - 3 com., 6 att., 50.0%, 46 yards / QB Henry Colombi - 96 com., 149 att., 64.4%, 1,291 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT (at Texas Tech)

Receiving: WR Corey Gammage - 78 rec., 869 yards, 11.1 YPC, 2 TD; WR Shadeed Ahmed - 38 rec., 463 yards, 12.2 YPC, 3 TD; WR Jayden Harrison - 24 rec., 269 yards, 11.2 YPC, 2 TD; WR Talik Keaton - 19 rec., 268 yards, 14.1 YPC, 2 TD

Tackles: LB Abraham Beauplan - 110 tackles; LB Eli Neal - 97 tackles; S E.J. Jackson - 56 tackles; LB Charlie Gray - 55 tackles; CB Steven Gilmore - 53 tackles; DE Owen Porter - 44 tackles

Tackles For Loss: DE Owen Porter - 10.5; LB Abraham Beauplan - 10.0; DE Koby Cumberlander - 7.5; LB Charlie Gray - 7.5; LB Eli Neal - 7.0; DT Elijah Alston - 5.5

Sacks: LB Eli Neal - 5.5; DE Koby Cumberlander - 4.5; DE Owen Porter - 4.0; DE Sam Burton; DT Elijah Alston - 3.0

Interceptions: CB Steven Gilmore - 3; S Micah Abraham - 1

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter