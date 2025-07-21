Notre Dame Football Weekend Recap: Top News and Notes for July 21
And another weekend has come and gone as we're now just 41 days until Notre Dame travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes to open the 2025 season.
Although there wasn't as much happening as in a few of the weekends past, there is still plenty to get caught up on regarding Notre Dame football as you settle back into the work week.
Here are your five things to know for Monday, July 21.
5. SEC Preseason Rankings
SEC Media Days were last week, and each year, the media members vote on the preseason standings of the conference. With Notre Dame playing two SEC teams this year (Arkansas and Texas A&M), we took a look at where both fell in these preseason rankings and what they mean for Notre Dame.
Spoiler: From a national narrative, these are essentially both must-wins for the Irish.
4. WNBA All-Star Game Reacap
Four former Notre Dame stars were part of the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend. Skylar Diggins became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in the All-Star Game, but did not walk away with MVP honors. See how the rest of the former Notre Dame standouts fared over the weekend.
3. Notre Dame in the NFL
It's been a busy few days regarding Notre Dame players in the NFL. One received his Super Bowl ring from last year, while two rookies signed their first contracts (Benjamin Morrison and Jack Kiser), and one former Fighting Irish pass rusher officially retired from the league.
2. Ohio State Lands Indiana's Top 2026 Prospect
Over the weekend, Ohio State landed Indiana's top-ranked football prospect in the 2026 class. Jerquaden Guilford didn't receive a Notre Dame scholarship offer so the miss doesn't hurt, but could it mean something bigger in the 2027 cycle?
1. Marcus Freeman's Fourth Year Incoming
I took a historic look at Notre Dame in the Preseason AP Poll since Lou Holtz departed the program following 1996. Year three has historically been the year things click or don't for Notre Dame head coaches, but doubling up on success in year four since Holtz left, simply hasn't occurred. Can Marcus Freeman buck the trend in 2025?