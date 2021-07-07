Talking Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting, Cornerback Depth Chart and Houston Griffith

In the latest WSBT segment we talked a lot about the Notre Dame secondary, both recruiting and the returning players

The latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat I talk with Sean Stires about the Notre Dame secondary. We talk about cornerback recruiting, returners Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart, and then wrap things up by talking about what is expected from safety Houston Griffith in 2021.

2:12 - We start the discussion by talking about Notre Dame's recent success recruiting the secondary. To begin we dive into analysis of the most recent commit, Florida corner Devin Moore. I explain why I'm so high on Moore as a cornerback fit for the Irish and where he projects position wise.

6:27 - Defensive back commit Jayden Bellamy is the next topic of conversation. I explain why his versatility is so important to the Notre Dame secondary.

8:43 - Next we talk about the Notre Dame cornerbacks that are already on the roster, beginning with rising sophomore Clarence Lewis, and what strides we should see from him in 2021.

13:11 - We talk about the relationship between corners coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, and how that impacts the corners.

15:20 - We go back to the cornerback position and talk about rising junior Cam Hart, who is expected to step into the starting boundary cornerback spot.

17:05 - The secondary talk concludes with discussion about senior safety Houston Griffith, who is looking to finally tap into his full potential.

