SEC Championship Predictions: #14 LSU Tigers vs #1 Georgia Bulldogs

A rematch of the 2019 SEC title game is set for this weekend but the roles have reversed. This time it's the Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) that come in on fire and as the heavy favorites, while the LSU Tigers (9-3) are limping into the title game after being dominated by a 5-7 Texas A&M team.

Head coach Brian Kelly will look to get his first win over Kirby Smart, and the Tigers will try to shake off the loss to the Aggies as Kelly looks to win a SEC crown in his first season in Baton Rouge.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

When: 4:00 PM ET

Network: CBS

Line: UGA -17.5, O/U 52

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Georgia 41, LSU 20

This game isn't really a good matchup for LSU, who has a struggling offensive line and an offense that has largely struggled in big games. In fact, LSU has been held under 400 yards of offense in each of its last three games against Power 5 foes, and has twice been held under 300 yards this season.

Georgia hasn't exactly been an offensive juggernaut this season, but the Bulldog defense is playing its best football of the season and the ground game racked up back-to-back 200-yard performances to end the regular season, something it hadn't done since September.

The Bulldogs are also looking to show up better in this year's conference title game after getting blasted by Alabama a season ago. Smart's team will come in focused and inspired, and they are going to dominate Kelly and the Tigers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will battle, but he'll be constantly harassed and hit, and Georgia will pull away in the second half for the win.

Prediction: Georgia 37, LSU 10

I think this has the chance to be one of the more lopsided games of the day. LSU might be on the upward trend but they aren’t ready to battle the elite. Georgia will remind everyone why they are the #1 team in the country.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Georgia 34, LSU 14

LSU has had a great first season under Brian Kelly but things looked tough last week against a bad Texas A&M team. Add in the fact that quarterback Jayden Daniels is playing through and injury and this game could get lopsided in a hurry.

Georgia has been a bit sporadic but their defense is still amongst the best in college football. I anticipate LSU having a tough time consistently moving the football.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Georgia 42, LSU 21

LSU crash landed with last week’s loss to Texas A&M. Georgia’s last loss was in last year’s SEC Championship Game. They’ve had some close calls this season, but this won’t be another one.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

