SI Tickets Has Notre Dame Tickets For A Very Busy Fighting Irish Week

Notre Dame football is coming off a huge win over Syracuse, and coming to town this weekend is the 5th-ranked Clemson Tigers. The Notre Dame men's and women's basketball teams kick off the exhibition schedule this week, and we aren't far off from a huge hockey event on campus.

This is just the beginning of what will be a very busy and entertaining month of Fighting Irish athletic events. If you want to be in attendance and find great ticket deals you will want to check out the deals at SI Tickets!

Notre Dame and Clemson square off in a huge game on Saturday night. It will be an opportunity for Marcus Freeman to earn a huge victory in his first season.

On Monday, the Fighting Irish women's basketball team hosts an exhibition game against Truman State to kick off their 2022-23 season. It is year three of the Niele Ivey era and Notre Dame is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance. Ivey's squad enters the season ranked 9th in the preseason Associated Press. Poll. The hoops squad kicks off the season officially a week later when they welcome Northern Illinois.

The men's basketball team has its first exhibition contest on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET when it hosts Xavier (La.). It's 2022-23 season kicks off on November 10th when the Irish host Radford.

On Friday, November 11th the Notre Dame hockey team hosts the Michigan Wolverines at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

