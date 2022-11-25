Staff Predictions: #3 Michigan Wolverines at #2 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Game is always big and it doesn't really matter what the record is for each team, but in year's like this, when Ohio State and Michigan are both playing for a championship, it means even more. If the season were to end today the 11-0 Buckeyes and the 11-0 Wolverines would both make the College Football Playoff, but the loser of this contest could find themselves on the outside looking in come selection Sunday.

That's what's on the line this weekend, the third ranked Michigan squad will look to earn its first win streak over Ohio State since 1999-2000, while the second ranked Ohio State squad is looking for payback after the Wolverines pounded them 42-27 a season ago. That ended an eight game Buckeye win streak over Michigan.

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

When: 12:00 PM ET

Network: FOX

Line: Ohio State -7.5, O/U 56

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Michigan 20

Make no mistake, Michigan is a quality program, but they aren't as good as their record. Yes, the Wolverines are undefeated, but right now their signature win is over an overrated Penn State team that is currently 0-2 against teams ranked in the Top 25. The next two best teams the Wolverines played were Maryland and Illinois, and Michigan was sloppy in the 34-28 win over the Terps and they were aided by a number of poor late calls to hold on to beat Illinois (19-17) at home.

Ohio State has been sleep walking a bit over the last month, and the Buckeyes have also been a bit banged up. They won't all of a sudden be fully healthy, but this isn't the same matchup it was a season ago. Ohio State is much better along the offensive line, and Michigan isn't as good up front. Also, this is a much better Ohio State front seven than it was a season ago. Michigan isn't going to run it down OSU's throats and won't be able to control the clock the way it did a season ago, even if standout RB Blake Corum plays.

Michigan hasn't faced a pass offense like Ohio State's, and the Buckeyes have allowed just seven sacks all season. CJ Stroud is poised for a big day against Michigan, who will struggle to cover the dynamic duo of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

By the end of the game Michigan is going to regret not showing a bit more humility after beating Ohio State a season ago.

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Michigan 14

Finally the game where we can stop hearing Michigan fans tell everyone how great they are. If things go the way they should then Ohio State is going to humiliate the Wolverines in this game. Ohio State remembers last year and how that game went. We all do. Even though I think the Buckeyes will make Michigan wish they had never traveled south to Columbus the Rose Bowl is not a bad consolation prize. Heck, maybe they will be playing USC so I can really not enjoy the Rose Bowl this year!

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: Ohio State 28, Michigan 24

After an embarrassing loss to Michigan last season, Ohio State will have a chip on their shoulder coming into this game. Their play has been up and down over the last couple of weeks but you have to throw that out in this type of rivalry game.

Michigan has looked good but they haven’t been overly tested. The offense for Ohio State has a chance to take advantage of a good Michigan defense that lacks star power. The Buckeyes avenge their loss last season.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan 21

The Buckeyes have been looking forward to this game all season. The program and its players were challenged due to last year’s performance and the defensive unit has risen to the occasion all season. CJ Stroud and the offense are explosive but sometimes sporadic in games with the running game struggling at points. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines come in banged up at the running back position, and that could play a major role in the outcome.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Michigan 24, Ohio State 23

I'm going out on a limb with this pick and holding my nose, but for the second year in a row, Michigan wins the line of scrimmage against the Buckeyes and pulls off a stunner in Columbus. These two teams are incredibly evenly matched on paper - boasting strong offensive and defensive units, the two best kickers in the Big Ten, third-down success, and a track record of turning red zone trips into touchdowns.

The injury status for star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards is up in the air for the Wolverines, but the fact is whoever lines up in the backfield will be running behind arguably the nation's best offensive line. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in rushing at 243.8 YPG and rank fourth nationally. However, the difference in this game comes down to QB JJ McCarthy's ability to extend and make plays with his legs. Both of these defenses can get after the QB (each have 31 sacks on the season), but McCarthy has the ability to escape from pressure while in his career CJ Stroud - as brilliant as he is - has struggled when the pocket breaks down.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 42-14

Vince - 38-18

Ryan - 38-18

Shaun - 34-22

Sean - 34-22

Andrew - 34-22

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter