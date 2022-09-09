Ultimate Notre Dame Football Game Day Experience

A trip to watch a game at Notre Dame Stadium is on the bucket list for most college football fans, and it is easy to see why – Game Day at Notre Dame is special. From the atmosphere on campus, to throwing a football on one of the quads, to taking a picture in front of Touchdown Jesus, to walking into the “House That Rockne Built” and looking up at the national championship banners, the ND football experience is special, and unmatched anywhere in the country.

Sept. 10 - vs. Marshall - 2:30 PM ET

Sept. 17 - vs. California - 2:30 PM ET

Oct. 15 - vs. Stanford - 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 22 - vs. UNLV - 2:30 PM ET

Nov. 5 - vs. Clemson - 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 19 - vs. Boston College - 2:30 PM ET (Senior Day)

WHERE TO STAY

Plan on booking your travel well in advance for a Notre Dame football weekend, especially if a marquee opponent is in town, and expect at least a two-night minimum stay. You will find your standard hotel options in the greater South Bend area, but if you have a large enough group, consider booking a rental house. In addition to having more space, splitting the cost among a group is likely cheaper than a hotel room. While you can book through AirBnb and VRBO, also check out Rent Like a Champion, a college-football focused rental housing company founded in South Bend by Notre Dame fans, that has since expanded nationwide.

Unique Experience: If you’ve experienced many Friday nights on campus already, check out a house rental in southwestern Michigan, on or near Lake Michigan. St. Joseph is only 45 minutes from campus, and Friday afternoon wine tasting followed by a bonfire on the beach is a great way to get ready for Game Day.

FRIDAY NIGHT

I made a big mistake my first semester senior year and registered for a 3 PM German class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walking to class on Friday afternoons past students throwing the football, families walking around campus, and the sun shining through leaves beginning to change color was so difficult! I may or may not have missed a few of those Friday classes, because the only thing better than a Friday evening before a home game on Notre Dame’s campus is Game Day itself.

Trumpets Under The Dome - Make sure you experience Trumpets Under the Dome on Friday afternoon at 4:10 PM (or Saturday an hour before kickoff if you miss it), where the Notre Dame trumpet section plays a medley of legendary Irish music at the Main Building.

Rockne Rally - After your goosebumps from listening to the echoes of the Alma Mater fade, head over to the pep rally to see the team, cheerleaders, and Leprechaun, and get pumped up hearing pep talks from current and former players and coaches.

Grotto - After grabbing dinner at one of the classic South Bend eateries or new restaurants at Eddy Street Commons, make sure to return to campus after the sun goes down and head to the Grotto to light a candle and offer up a prayer. Though the Grotto is always a special place – it is even more remarkable at night, when the dancing candles cast shadows on the stone walls, the wind softly blows off the lake, and the veil between Heaven and Earth truly seems to be lifted.

Midnight Drummer's Circle - For those who can stay awake long enough, head back to the steps of the Main Building for the midnight Drummer’s Circle with the Notre Dame drumline and mark the official beginning of Game Day!

Unique Experience: Between your visit to the Grotto and the beginning of the Drummer’s Circle at midnight, walk from the Grotto along Holy Cross Drive toward Bond Hall. Near the Log Chapel and overlooking St. Joseph Lake, stands a statue of St. Joseph. Next to the statue is a plaque with a letter written from Fr. Edward Sorin to Fr. Basil Moreau in 1842, explaining why he had chosen this spot to establish a university. Sorin writes, “As there is no other school within more than a hundred miles, this college cannot fail to succeed.... Before long, it will develop on a large scale…. It will be one of the most powerful means for good in this country.” My friends and I had many discussions about life, school, and our futures standing around that letter at night with a cigar. Reading that letter – at night – next to the Log Chapel and looking out at the lake, you truly touch the soul of Notre Dame.

2022 Note – If you can’t stay up until midnight, Notre Dame has added a new Mid-Day Drummer’s Circle at 4 PM on the Main Quad just before Trumpets At the Dome.

GAME DAY

Game Day Parking - The first question you must answer on Game Day is where to park (ND parking website here – contains a full list of options and prices). Though you can occasionally find free parking on streets near campus, there are many options on and near campus, each with their plusses and minuses. Here are some of the most popular:

The Stadium, Joyce, and Compton parking lots are the main tailgating areas and lie south of Notre Dame Stadium and the Joyce Center. These asphalt lots offer a party atmosphere and easy stadium access, but advance purchase of a parking pass is required, which can be expensive for the major home games. Additionally, these lots get crowded and therefore expect traffic leaving after the game. If you’re looking for a party and to form a “mega-tailgate” with the groups next to you, this is the spot to be.

White Field is a grass lot north of campus and offers arguably the cheapest parking option at $30. Additionally, the university provides free shuttles from the parking lot to campus (drop off at the Hesburgh Library), which make it a convenient option for parking off I-80/90. Relying on a shuttle to get back to the parking lot does create some congestion after the game, though the university does a pretty good job of moving everyone through.

Unique Experience: The Burke Golf Course on the southwestern side of campus is the best-kept parking secret – I hesitate to even write about it here. The lot is divided into Burke North and Burke South, and for only $40 fans get to tailgate on grass with a wide fairway in front of them to throw the football, play cornhole, or spread out chairs for easy conversation. There are also never any bathroom lines. The main downside to the Burke lot is that the walk to the stadium is around 15 minutes, but after the game it offers the easiest access to 933 and I-80/90 without having to depend on a shuttle. After a night game a couple years ago, I was back on the highway heading west 5 minutes after reaching my car.

Campus Tour (Notre Dame Campus Map here)

After parking and setting up your tailgate, take a walk around campus and soak in the atmosphere! Starting on the southern end of campus, walk up Notre Dame Avenue and take in the Golden Dome of the Main Building framed by fall colors on either side. After stopping at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore to buy this year’s edition of The Shirt, you’ll cross West Quad before arriving at South Quad, one of the iconic places on Notre Dame’s campus (and no, you’re not lost – West Quad is located south of South Quad).

Walking across South Quad, which contains the Rockne Memorial Gymnasium (“The Rock”) on the west, O’Shaughnessy Hall (O’Shag) on the east, and some of the most stately dorms on campus (though don’t tell that to Dillon and Alumni Hall residents and alums), you can stop and grab a steak sandwich from the Knights of Columbus or a brat or burger from one of the other food stands sponsored by a dorm or club and staffed by students busy fundraising (or working off dorm service hours after getting caught playing beer pong).

Continuing north brings you past the Sacred Heart statue and to the steps of the Main Building, with the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to your left and the LaFortune Student Center to your right. After marveling at the interior of the Basilica and exiting under the God, Country, Notre Dame inscription on the east entrance, you could continue behind the Basilica to the Grotto, or head east toward the Hesburgh Library.

Since you saw the Grotto and lakes last night, you head toward the library, crossing the southern end of North Quad, home to Keenan Hall, the best dorm on campus, and Stonehenge, a fountain dedicated to Notre Dame alumni killed in battle. Arriving at the library, you take the iconic photo lifting your arms in front of the Word of Life Mural, better known as Touchdown Jesus. Directly across from the library is Notre Dame Stadium, the home of the Fighting Irish.

Unique Experience: For one last stop before heading back to your tailgate, Heritage Hall, on the second floor of the Joyce Center located just east of Notre Dame Stadium, in addition to offering air conditioning, showcases a multitude of memorabilia and trophies earned through Irish athletic success.

Friday Night Locations – Blue Circles

Campus Tour – Red Arrows

Mentioned Buildings – Gold

Quads – Yellow highlighting

Game Day Weekend Activities

On a Notre Dame football weekend, there are a myriad of activities around campus, ranging from marching band performances and the Player Walk to academic lectures featuring notable guest speakers, pre- and post-game Mass options, and plenty of pickup football games. Here are some of the key events for the 2022 home opener against Marshall.

Events and activities courtesy of the Experience Notre Dame website. For a full listing of events this weekend, check it out here. All links to the events include a campus map to the event location.

Event: Friday Tunnel Experience

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 10 AM – 5 PM

Location: Notre Dame Stadium (North Tunnel)

Description: This Football season fans have the opportunity to walk down the iconic North Tunnel. The Football Friday Experience is available to fans on home football Fridays beginning at 10am. There is a $10 entry fee, and all proceeds will benefit the Rockne Athletics Fund.

Event: Football Fridays at the Eck

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 11 AM – 5 PM

Location: Eck Visitors Center

Description: Food from the grill, interviews with special guests, live music, performances from student groups, giveaways, and more.

Event: Meet Your Favorite Notre Dame Authors

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 1:30 PM – 3 PM

Location: Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore

Description: Meet your favorite Notre Dame authors, from football legends to alumni storytellers, and more. Guests include Joe Theismann, Rudy Ruttiger, Lisa Kelly, Michelle Ferguson, Deborah Dell, and more.

Event: Mid-Day Drummers Circle

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 4 PM – 4:10 PM

Location: Main Quad

Description: Come hear the Notre Dame Drumline perform at Main Quad before the band marches out to rehearsal.

Event: Trumpets At the Dome

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 4:10 PM – 4:20 PM

Location: Main Quad

Description: Come hear the Trumpet Section from the Band of the Fighting Irish perform outside the Main Building.

Event: Band March Out to Rehearsal

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 4:30 PM – 4:45 PM

Location: Main Quad

Description: The Band of the Fighting Irish steps off from the Main Building and marches to Ricci Fields for rehearsal.

Event: Band Open Rehearsal

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 4:45 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: Ricci Family Fields

Description: The Band of the Fighting Irish rehearses for Game Day performances.

Event: Glee Club Open Rehearsal

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 5 PM – 5:30 PM

Location: LaBar Recital Hall

Description: The Glee Club continues their tradition of a football Friday open rehearsal. All are invited to attend.

Event: Rockne Pep Rally

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 5:30 PM – 7 PM

Location: South Quad, in front of Rockne Memorial Gymnasium

Description: Don’t miss the first chance to hear from Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman at the Rockne Rally, sponsored by Dillon Hall. This pep rally type event on Friday night is a great way to get pumped up for the home opener vs. Marshall. The Rockne Rally will be held in front of the Rockne Memorial on South Quad. This student centric event includes performances by the Notre Dame Band, Cheer team and Pom Squad, along with pre-event programming from Dillon Hall.

Event: Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Men’s Rugby

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 6 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Stinson Rugby Field

Description: The men's rugby team takes on Purdue University in the 2022 fall season home opener. JV match will immediately follow upon conclusion of the Varsity match. Free and open to the public.

Event: Friday Night Bash

Date and Time: Friday, September 9, 6:30 PM – 10 PM

Location: Notre Dame Stadium (Gate C)

Description: Join us for Friday Night Bash at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, September 9, 2022—the night before Notre Dame takes on Marshall in South Bend. You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind, family-friendly party in the concourse of Notre Dame Stadium featuring food trucks, drinks, and live music by Jerry O’Fonics. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 12+) and children 11 and under are free! Live music starts at 6:30pm. Note, ticket prices cover admission, food and alcohol are available but at an additional cost.

Event: IRISH BREAKDOWN TAILGATE

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, Beginning 10:00 AM

Location: Stadium Reserved Lot – announced on Champions Lounge message board

Description: Join Bryan Driskell and IB Nation on Saturday morning for the annual Irish Breakdown tailgate!

Event: Midnight Drummers Circle

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 12 AM – 12:30 AM

Location: Main Quad

Description: The Notre Dame Drumline holds their traditional Drummers’ Circle in front of the Main Building.

Event: Tailgate of Champions at Legends

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 11 AM – 9 PM

Location: Legends

Description: Legends invites you to experience Game Day with an all-inclusive package – buffet and open bar – to help you tailgate like a champion just steps away from Notre Dame Stadium. The party continues post-game with tailgate fare with bar service so you can avoid the traffic and celebrate an Irish win.

Event: Celtic Music and Dance

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: McCourtney Green

Description: Join the Medieval Institute and Irish for a Ceilidh with live music! Learn the history of Irish dance and flute-making. Complimentary food and drink will be provided. Free and open to the public.

Event: Notre Dame Glee Club In Revue

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 11:30 AM – 12 PM

Location: Hesburgh Library Reflecting Pool

Description: The Glee Club continues their tradition of a Game Day concert three hours before kickoff. All are invited to attend.

Event: Victory March (Replaces the Player Walk)

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 12 PM – 12:30 PM

Location: Various Campus Locations

Description: Prior to all six home games this season, fans can look forward to a new event this season called the “Victory March.” Building off the player walk over the years, fans can now gather to hear brief remarks from Coach Freeman in front of the reflecting pool at Hesburgh Library, as the Fighting Irish march from the Basilica of the Sacred Heart into Notre Dame Stadium. This festive event also features performances by the Notre Dame Band, Cheer Team, Glee Club, and Bagpipe Band.

Event: Trumpets At the Dome

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:30 PM – 12:40 PM

Location: Main Quad

Description: If you missed it Friday night, you have another chance to watch the Notre Dame Band trumpet section play ND favorites in front of the Main Building.

Event: Band Concert on the Steps

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 1 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: Bond Quad

Description: The Band of the Fighting Irish will perform on the steps of Bond Hall.

Event: Band March Out

Date and Time: Saturday, September 10, 1:45 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Main Quad

Description: The Band of the Fighting Irish steps off from the Main Building and marches to Notre Dame Stadium.

NOTRE DAME STADIUM POLICIES

Here are a few things to know in preparation for your 2022 Notre Dame Stadium experience:

Notre Dame transitioned to mobile ticketing for the 2021 football season, which continues into this year. Make sure your phone has plenty of battery!

All fans, regardless of age, need to have a ticket for the game.

Notre Dame Stadium is now a cashless venue – cash is not accepted by any vendor or concession stand inside the stadium.

Notre Dame Stadium has instituted a clear bag policy There are also restrictions on bag size.

Please see this website for more details.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

