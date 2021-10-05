Virginia Tech Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame

The 14th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) head to Blacksburg, Va. this weekend to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1). Notre Dame will have a battle on their hands against a spunky Hokie squad.

The Hokies have released their depth chart ahead of the matchup with Notre Dame.

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

Virginia Tech Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Justin Fuente

Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach - Brad Cornelsen

Defensive Coordinator/S Coach - Justin Hamilton

Running Backs/Off. Recruiting Coordinator - Adam Lechtenberg

C-DL Coach/Def. Recruiting Coordinator - JC Price

Special Teams Coordinator/TE Coach - James Shibest

Def. Pass Game Coordinator/CB Coach - Ryan Smith

Defensive Line Coach - Bill Teerlinck

Linebackers Coach - Jack Tyler

Offensive Line Coach - Vance Vice

Wide Receivers Coach - Jafar Williams

For more information on Virginia Tech check out the First Glance feature by Andrew McDonough. You can read that HERE.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter