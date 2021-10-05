Virginia Tech Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

The 14th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) head to Blacksburg, Va. this weekend to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1). Notre Dame will have a battle on their hands against a spunky Hokie squad.
The Hokies have released their depth chart ahead of the matchup with Notre Dame.
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
Virginia Tech Coaching Staff
Head Coach - Justin Fuente
Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach - Brad Cornelsen
Defensive Coordinator/S Coach - Justin Hamilton
Running Backs/Off. Recruiting Coordinator - Adam Lechtenberg
C-DL Coach/Def. Recruiting Coordinator - JC Price
Special Teams Coordinator/TE Coach - James Shibest
Def. Pass Game Coordinator/CB Coach - Ryan Smith
Defensive Line Coach - Bill Teerlinck
Linebackers Coach - Jack Tyler
Offensive Line Coach - Vance Vice
Wide Receivers Coach - Jafar Williams
For more information on Virginia Tech check out the First Glance feature by Andrew McDonough.
