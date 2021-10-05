October 5, 2021
Virginia Tech Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

Virginia Tech has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame
The 14th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) head to Blacksburg, Va. this weekend to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1). Notre Dame will have a battle on their hands against a spunky Hokie squad. 

The Hokies have released their depth chart ahead of the matchup with Notre Dame.

OFFENSE

Virginia Tech Offense

DEFENSE

Virginia Tech Defense

Virginia Tech Coaching Staff

Head Coach - Justin Fuente
Offensive Coordinator/QB Coach - Brad Cornelsen
Defensive Coordinator/S Coach - Justin Hamilton
Running Backs/Off. Recruiting Coordinator - Adam Lechtenberg
C-DL Coach/Def. Recruiting Coordinator - JC Price
Special Teams Coordinator/TE Coach - James Shibest
Def. Pass Game Coordinator/CB Coach - Ryan Smith
Defensive Line Coach - Bill Teerlinck
Linebackers Coach - Jack Tyler
Offensive Line Coach - Vance Vice
Wide Receivers Coach - Jafar Williams

For more information on Virginia Tech check out the First Glance feature by Andrew McDonough. You can read that HERE.

