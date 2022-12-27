Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman To Enter The Transfer Portal, Notre Dame The Top Destination

According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wake Forest record breaking quarterback Sam Hartman plans to enter the transfer portal, and Notre Dame is considered the school he'll ultimately transfer to.

Notre Dame has yet to confirm this news, but multiple sources have informed Irish Breakdown that Hartman has very strong interest in Notre Dame, and the feeling is mutual now that he's officially in the portal.

Hartman has started parts of four seasons for the Demon Deacons, and over the last two seasons he's been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in all of college football. Hartman passed for 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns over the last two seasons while adding 493 rushing yards and 12 more touchdowns during that stretch.

The South Carolina native has thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdown passes during his career. His 110 touchdown passes is the most ever by a ACC quarterback and his passing yards ranks second all-time, trailing only former NC State and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. Hartman also has 17 career rushing touchdowns.

Hartman passed for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns during a breakout season in 2021, leading the Deacons to an 11-3 record, its most wins in a season since 2006. That was the sixth most passing yards in a single season by an ACC quarterback. He followed up with 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022 despite missing a game due to a blood clot issue that cost him much of fall camp as well. Despite that absence, Hartman set career highs with a 63.1% completion rate and his highest yards per attempt average.

Hartman's 39 and 38 touchdown passes the last two seasons rank as the 4th and 5th best single season marks in ACC history.

Hartman just finished his Wake Forest career with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory over Missouri.

