2023 Safety Commit Adon Shuler Gets The Week Kicked Off On Thursday Night

There is a lone Thursday night game featuring a Notre Dame recruit this week when Irvington (5-2) hosts Livingston (1-6) at home. Featured in this game is 2023 Irish safety commit Adon Shuler, who is amidst a fantastic senior campaign for the Blue Knights.

It has been an up and down season for the team so far, losing a couple of close games in recent weeks. That changed this past week when Irvington was able to top Montclair 22-21 last Saturday.

They head into this Thursday matchup against a struggling Livingston team. Fresh off of a 47-8 defeat to Randolph, Livingston goes into the matchup having been out scored 258-91 by the opposition.

Both teams are in very different places from a team perspective. Shuler and the Irvington program hope to keep their momentum going in this midweek matchup.

THE MATCHUP

Irvington has been a dominant program in recent years, including a state championship victory last season. It was a bit of a mixed bag early in the past decade but the team has now won at least seven games in each of the last seven years.

During that stretch, they have gone 55-19 overall. Shuler and this senior class is a big reason for that level of consistency. They have quickly turned themselves into a New Jersey power to be reckoned with.

Irvington Over The Years

2022: 5-2

2021: 12-2

2020: 7-2

2019: 7-4

2018: 8-4

2017: 8-3

2016: 8-2

2015: 3-7

2014: 7-3

2013: 5-5

Total record: 70-34

On the other side of this matchup, Livingston has been much less spectacular in recent years. Aside from their notable 2018 where they finished with a 9-3 record, it has not been great from a win-loss perspective.

In the last ten seasons, they have finished with a losing record six times. In another two seasons, they finished with a .500 record overall. It’s easy to say that Irvington should have the clear advantage going into this contest.

Livingston Over The Years

2022: 1-6

2021: 4-6

2020: 1-4

2019: 5-6

2018: 9-3

2017: 5-4-1

2016: 5-5

2015: 2-8

2014: 3-8

2013: 5-5

Total record: 40-55-1

There are no past outings to evaluate. Over the last ten seasons, Irvington and Livingston have not matched us a single time. They are completely foreign to each other, which does make for an interesting matchup.

THE SHULER SHOW

Even through some inconsistent team play at times, Shuler has continued to shine as one of the better and more underrated safeties in the nation. The senior playmaker is a tone setter on the back end, doing some of his best work running the alley.

He combined with 2024 Notre Dame target Vaboue Toure to make up one of the more dynamic safety duos in high school football. The two are each dynamic in their own right, and play off of each other well.

Shuler has also been a weapon as a punt returner. He has set the table for the offense multiple times by flipping field position and making big plays.

The 6-0, 190-pound defender has also been utilized on offense in recent weeks as a wildcat quarterback. While the offense has struggles mightily at times, Shuler has done his best to make an impact wherever the team has needed him.

You should expect No. 1 to be used all over the field for Irvington tonight.

