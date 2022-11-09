Cornerback Karson Hobbs Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's top-ranked 2024 class just added another talented player with Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller defensive backs Karson Hobbs committing to the Fighting Irish.

Hobbs was one of over 60 prospects to visit Notre Dame this past weekend to watch the Irish take on Clemson, and the visit was the final straw for Hobbs. A South Carolina commit since the summer, Hobbs quickly decommitted from the Gamecocks following the visit to South Bend.

At that point it was only a matter of time that he would jump in Notre Dame's top-ranked class.

Notre Dame first started talking to the 6-1, 180-pound cornerback this summer, but the Irish didn't become a major player until he was offered in early September. That offer came following Notre Dame's victory over California, which was the first game day visit to South Bend for Hobbs. At that point the Irish became a major player, and they sealed the deal when he trekked to campus for the game against the Tigers.

A 6-1, 180-pound cornerback for the Fighting Crusaders, Hobbs racked up six pass break ups and an interception. He earned offers from Notre Dame, South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Hobbs is the first defensive back to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class. The Archbishop Moeller standout joins a class that already has elite quarterback CJ Carr, standout wide receiver Cam Williams, talented tight end Jack Larson, massive tackle Peter Jones, top-ranked defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, high motor defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

