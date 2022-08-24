Notre Dame Lands Defensive End Armel Mukam

Notre Dame has gotten into the flip game and landed Woodberry Forest (Va.) School defensive end Armel Mukam. The Irish flipped the 6-4, 250-pound defensive end from Stanford, where he had previously been pledged since June.

Stanford offered Mukam in June and quickly landed his pledge. The Irish jumped on board recently with an offer, and the relationship quickly grew. It didn't take long for Mukam to decide to join the Notre Dame class.

Mukam is a highly intriguing player. He got onto Notre Dame's radar earlier in the summer after playing just one season of high school football. A native of Montreal, Mukam racked up 10 tackles for loss and five sacks while playing just six games as a junior.

Mukam is a powerful edge player with exceptional length (reported 80+ inch wingspan) and impressive athleticism. For Notre Dame he projects as a big end, but with his thick frame and strong lower half he could also continue growing and play inside in certain looks.

An elite student, Mukam has offers from North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, California, Syracuse and Rutgers. He also earned offers from Harvard, Pennsylvania and Brown, all Ivy League programs.

Mukam is the fourth defensive end in the Notre Dame 2023 class, joining Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore and Devan Houstan. Expect Notre Dame to continue recruiting the defensive line as it looks to add another pure edge player to the class.

Notre Dame has had success at Woodberry Forest in the past. Athlete CJ Prosise signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2012 class and linebacker Greer Martini in the 2014 class. Both were unheralded recruits, much like Mukam, but both were standouts.

Martini racked up 190 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss during his career, while Prosise played safety, wide receiver and running back for the Irish. He caught 29 passes for 516 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 126 yards and another score in 2014. Prosise broke out as a senior after moving to running back, rushing for 1,029 yards (6.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns while hauling in 26 passes for another 308 yards and a score.

