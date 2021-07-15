Cornerback Benjamin Morrison Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment today with Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep cornerback Benjamin Morrison announcing his decision to pledge to the Fighting Irish over Alabama and Washington.

Morrison caps off what has become an outstanding group of cornerbacks. The Brophy Prep star joins a secondary haul that includes Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout corner Jaden Mickey, Naples (Fla.) High School corner Devin Moore and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jayden Bellamy.

Morrison is listed at 6-0 and 175 pounds, but he has an impressive combination of length and athleticism. Still developing from a technical standpoint, the Brophy Prep star has the skills and potential to develop into one of the best cover corners in the country.

A consensus four-star recruit, Morrison is ranked as the nation's No. 316 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking.

Morrison has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Washington, Nebraska and Northwestern among many others.

Morrison is the 19th prospect to commit to Notre Dame, the 11th defensive player and the fourth cornerback.

