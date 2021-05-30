Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback

Notre Dame is looking for a second straight outstanding cornerback class, and Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep star Benjamin Morrison is a top target for the Fighting Irish

BENJAMIN MORRISON PROFILE

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

High School: Brophy Prep

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA, Colorado, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Washington State, Arizona, Oregon State

Recruited By: Mike Mickens

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 249 overall - No. 27 CB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 31 CB

ESPN: 4-star - No. 36 CB

Composite: 4-star - No. 288 overall - No. 29 CB

FILM ANALYSIS

Morrison is a very smooth and impressively fluid athlete. He possesses impressive foot quickness, fluid hips and his transitions are clean and quick. Morrison can change direction with ease, both when asked to plant and drive downhill and when asked to open up and run. His ability to quickly flip his hips, both with the initial stem and when handling double moves down the field is outstanding.

You will see Morrison playing off man, press man and zone coverage for Brophy Prep, and he thrives in each area. His length, athleticism, range (long speed) and instincts all fit extremely well to the field cornerback position. Morrison's instincts and tackling ability in space make his field cornerback fit even better, but the Brophy Prep star has the combination of size, athleticism and strength potential to play the boundary and in the slot as well.

The Brophy Prep standout is listed at 6-0 and 175 pounds, but he is long and he plays bigger than that. He's a strong tackler both from a pop standpoint and a technique standpoint. Morrison is thin and has room to add a lot of strength, but he already arrives at the football with force, and he does a great job going low and driving through the legs of ball carriers.

Morrison has a good feel for the position, and his instincts in coverage are top-notch. There are some footwork and technical aspects of the position he'll need to continue improving and cleaning up, but his feel for the game stands out.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

