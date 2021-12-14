Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Wide Receiver CJ Williams De-Commits From Notre Dame

    Notre Dame has lost a key part of its 2022 class with wide receiver CJ Williams de-committing
    Author:

    Notre Dame has lost a key member of its 2022 recruiting class as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wideout CJ Williams announcing his intention to de-commit. 

    Williams committed to Notre Dame back in August, but he began to waiver late in the season. It's yet another big loss for a wide receiver position that also lost five transfers from the depth chart from the end of the 2020 season to September.

    Williams, a Top 100 caliber recruit, was expected to form a dynamic one-two punch with Tobias Merriweather, who ranks as the No. 1 offensive commit on the Irish Breakdown Big Board. With Williams now out of the class the Irish staff must hope it can hold onto Merriweather (who seems solid) and Amorion Walker, who has been flirting with Michigan for months.

    Williams was recruited to play in the slot for Notre Dame, which puts that position in a tough bind moving forward. The Irish might try to bring back potential 6th year senior Avery Davis, assuming he's recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season in November. The staff could also keep Lorenzo Styles inside, but his game is suited well for the outside as well, if not more so. 

    The even tougher blow for Notre Dame is the likelihood that Williams will end up at USC, which means the Irish not only lose him but now they have to face him. It's another miss by position coach Del Alexander, who lost all of his commits from the 2020 class (2 transfer, 1 switch to defense) and 2019 class (1 transfer, 1 switch to defense).

    New head coach Marcus Freeman said he wants coaches who are relentless recruiters, and that certainly doesn't describe the work Alexander has put forth on the trail.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    CJ Williams 2
    Recruiting

    Wide Receiver CJ Williams De-Commits From Notre Dame

    19 seconds ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame's Future At Quarterback Is On The Roster, Not In The Portal

    3 hours ago
    Michael Mayer
    Football

    Michael Mayer and Kyle Hamilton Named Associated Press All-Americans

    4 hours ago
    Marcus Freeman
    Football

    Take Five: Players Leaving Early, Marcus Freeman Practice Style, Notre Dame Recruiting

    7 hours ago
    Isaiah Foskey
    Football

    Stay or Go: Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Has A Tough Decision To Make

    11 hours ago
    Ramon Henderson
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Injuries, Adjustments, Competition, Safeties

    13 hours ago
    Logan Diggs
    Football

    Notre Dame Will Look To Develop A Three-Headed Monster At Running Back

    15 hours ago
    Chris Tyree
    Football

    Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Practice, Bowl Prep, Injuries

    Dec 12, 2021