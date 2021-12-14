Wide Receiver CJ Williams De-Commits From Notre Dame

Notre Dame has lost a key member of its 2022 recruiting class as Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wideout CJ Williams announcing his intention to de-commit.

Williams committed to Notre Dame back in August, but he began to waiver late in the season. It's yet another big loss for a wide receiver position that also lost five transfers from the depth chart from the end of the 2020 season to September.

Williams, a Top 100 caliber recruit, was expected to form a dynamic one-two punch with Tobias Merriweather, who ranks as the No. 1 offensive commit on the Irish Breakdown Big Board. With Williams now out of the class the Irish staff must hope it can hold onto Merriweather (who seems solid) and Amorion Walker, who has been flirting with Michigan for months.

Williams was recruited to play in the slot for Notre Dame, which puts that position in a tough bind moving forward. The Irish might try to bring back potential 6th year senior Avery Davis, assuming he's recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season in November. The staff could also keep Lorenzo Styles inside, but his game is suited well for the outside as well, if not more so.

The even tougher blow for Notre Dame is the likelihood that Williams will end up at USC, which means the Irish not only lose him but now they have to face him. It's another miss by position coach Del Alexander, who lost all of his commits from the 2020 class (2 transfer, 1 switch to defense) and 2019 class (1 transfer, 1 switch to defense).

New head coach Marcus Freeman said he wants coaches who are relentless recruiters, and that certainly doesn't describe the work Alexander has put forth on the trail.

