Commitment Preview: OL Sullivan Absher Ready To Announce His Decision

One of the nation's best offensive lineman is ready to make his college decision known, as Belmont (N.C.) South Point tackle Sullivan Absher is announcing his commitment this afternoon.

Absher is down to Notre Dame, Clemson and NC State. He will make his decision known at 4:00 PM ET. Irish Breakdown will go live at that time to analyze his decision and break down what it means for Notre Dame. You can join us live on our YouTube Channel.

Here is a look at where things stand heading into his announcement.

NC STATE - Absher has visited NC State more times (three) than his other finalists, and his most recent was a late March trip to campus. There was a time when NC State seemed to be in position to make a legit run at Absher, but the Fighting Irish and Tigers have clearly pulled ahead.

CLEMSON - Led by first-year line coach Thomas Austin, Clemson took a lead for Absher during the winter and remained in strong position for some time. Absher made a trip to campus in March and April, and by the time the second visit was over it was widely believed that Clemson had pulled way ahead. Irish Breakdown had sources that believed Absher might have even given the Tigers a silent commitment, but we never got that confirmed by anyone close to the talented offensive lineman. What sources on both sides of his recruitment did confirm, however, was that heading into Absher's April 23rd visit to Notre Dame the Tigers were clearly out in front.

NOTRE DAME - Notre Dame lost a little bit of ground during the winter as it transitioned from former line coach Jeff Quinn to current line coach Harry Hiestand. Once that process was completed the Irish staff was able to get Absher on campus in late January, and Hiestand was able to get Notre Dame in the game with the South Point standout during that visit and when visiting Absher's high school. Despite Clemson's lead, Hiestand and director of recruiting Chad Bowden kept chipping away and chipping away and chipping away. Notre Dame had closed the gap on Clemson coming into the Blue-Gold Game visit, but by the time the weekend was over the Irish had taken the lead.

Heading into today's decision all of the momentum is on Notre Dame's side, but we'll get final word this afternoon.

Absher is ranked as the nation's No. 99 overall player and the No. 10 offensive tackle. He is also ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina.

