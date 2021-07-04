Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Cornerback Devin Moore

Notre Dame picked up another big pickup on defense in the 2022 class by landing a commitment from Naples (Fla.) High School cornerback Devin Moore.

The 6-2, 180-pound athlete has been a top target for Notre Dame for a long time, and the Irish were able to beat out programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Stanford and Georgia for his commitment.

Moore is a long, athletic cover man that could play either field or boundary cornerback for the Irish. He also has enough skill to play safety if the need arose, and his ability to project as a top-level starter at so many different positions is one of many reasons why Moore was such an important prospect for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

Moore earned a 4.0-star grade and a Top 150 caliber prospect grade on the Irish Breakdown board. He has the length, athleticism and high football IQ that Notre Dame covets at the cornerback position.

Cornerback was an important position in the 2022 class and Moore joins Corona (Calif.) Centennial standout corner Jaden Mickey and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic corner Jayden Bellamy. With Moore now in the class the Irish have not only met their numbers needs, the staff has added a much-needed boost in talent as well, something it has now done for a second straight class.

Moore is the 18th prospect to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class, the 10th defensive player and the third defensive back.

