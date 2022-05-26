Commitment Preview: RB Jayden Limar Ready To Announce His College Decision

Notre Dame currently does not have a running back committed in the 2023 class, and the Irish will hope that changes tonight when Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School standout Jayden Limar announces his decision.

Limar is set to make a verbal commitment to either Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon or Arizona. He will make his announcement at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports HQ. Irish Breakdown will go live at 7:00 PM ET to provide analysis on his decision.

The Lake Stevens standout is ranked as the nation's No. 241 overall player by Rivals and he's ranked as the nation's No. 11 running back by 247Sports. As a junior Limar rushed for 1,549 yards (7.4 YPC) and 20 touchdowns and also racked up 369 receiving yards and four more scores.

Let's take a look at his four finalists:

Notre Dame - Limar has been linked with the Irish for some time, but there was some uncertainty about where both sides stood after the coaching change this winter. Once Deland McCullough got settled in he quickly made Limar a priority, and it was received well. His visit for the Blue-Gold Game in April went extremely well and Limar has continued to say all the right things about Notre Dame. Coming into his decision the Irish are certainly in the best position.

Michigan - There was a time when the Wolverines were considered the leader, and Limar made a pair of visits to the Ann Arbor campus. Michigan worked hard to get Limar to prolong his recruitment a bit in order to get him on campus for an official. Limar has noted in the past he has a very good relationship with position coach Mike Hart and he certainly fits Michigan's offense well.

Oregon - No school in Limar's group of four final schools is closer from a location standpoint, and that is a big reason why he's been on Oregon's campus more than the other finalists. Oregon also went through a coaching change and has a first-year running backs coach, which makes his recruitment even more unique. The Ducks seem to be in a position where they have been chasing both Notre Dame and Michigan heading into the visit.

Arizona - The Wildcats - led by running backs coach Scotty Graham - have done a great job with Limar. He visited Tucson after his April visit to Notre Dame and things went very well. Head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff are working hard to have a bigger impact on the West Coast, and they certainly made an impact with Limar. If Arizona can start winning games they could become a much bigger factor on the recruiting trail moving forward, but they don't seem to be in position to win this battle.

Limar also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC, Miami (Fla.), Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Boston College, Washington State, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Oregon State and Boise State.

