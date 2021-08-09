Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class Jumps Up To No. 1

Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class now ranks No. 1 in the country after landing CJ Williams and Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame a big week on the recruiting trail, landing Vancouver (Wash.) Union star Tobias Merriweather and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout CJ Williams. The dynamic wide receiver tandem jumped Notre Dame all the way up to No. 1 in the Rivals 2022 team rankings and No. 2 according to 247Sports.

Williams is now the highest ranked Notre Dame commit in the 2022 class according to Rivals and 247Sports, checking in as the No. 29 and No. 72 player in the country, respectively. Merriweather is ranked No. 155 by Rivals. Merriweather is the highest ranked Notre Dame commit in the SI All-American rankings (No. 46). Williams (No. 72) and Merriweather (No. 75) are the two highest ranked Notre Dame commits in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Notre Dame entered the week ranked No. 3 on the Rivals ranks but jumped all the way into the top spot after landing the two wideouts. The No. 2 team - Penn State - has three more commits in the class than does Notre Dame. Notre Dame's average star ranking for Rivals ranks seventh.

Ten of Notre Dame's 21 commits are ranked in the Rivals250, with three of them ranking in the Top 100 (Williams, Jaylen Sneed, Tyson Ford).

Notre Dame entered the week ranked No. 4 on the 247Sports composite rankings before jumping up to No. 2 after landing the two wideouts. The Irish have landed more four-star recruits in the class than No. 1 Penn State, who ranks at the top due to having 24 commits in the class.

Eleven of Notre Dame's 21 commits are ranked in the 247Sports Top 247 rankings, with four ranking in the Top 100 (Williams, Merriweather, Josh Burnham, Sneed).

Williams ranked in the No. 88 spots in the SI All-American rankings while Merriweather is ranked No. 46. Notre Dame now has six commits in the SI99.

