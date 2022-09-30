Notre Dame Commit Christian Gray, Top Irish 2024 WR Target Ryan Wingo Set To Square Off

For the second straight week, 2023 Notre Dame cornerback commit Christian Gray will be in a massive battle that Notre Dame fans will want to keep close eyes on. His team, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit will be traveling to face off against St. Louis (Mo.) University and 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

With a lot of these “prospect battles”, they can be a bit of a stretch, matching up players who may not face off more than a couple of times. In this particular matchup, you can expect Love and Wingo to be directly across from each other, testing one another to their limits.

Whichever talented player wins the most one-on-one matchups could be a huge indicator for what team comes out on top. It will be a fun battle to watch.

THE MATCHUP

Both notable programs in the St. Louis neighborhood, DeSmet Jesuit and St. Louis University each have faced off annually, creating a bit of a rivalry. Each team has had their ups and downs, but for the first time, they have hit a higher level of consistency than they typically have had in the past.

If you look at the last ten years together, DeSmet has had their struggles, including a 50-50 overall record. That record, however, does not tell the full story. The program was marred by three separate 1-9 campaigns during that span.

Since 2018, the program has been at a completely different level, totaling a 39-10 record during that time.

On the other side, St. Louis University hit their highest level during their 2014-2916 stretch where they went 21-12. Things quickly went south, bottoming out at 1-9 during the 2018 season.

Since then, the Junior Bills have rebounded, including a 7-4 overall record last season. In totality, they have gone 45-49 over that ten year stretch.

In a lot of ways, the programs are mirrors of one another. Of those nine contests during that stretch, DeSmet Jesuit has won five times, including four in a row.

From 2014 to 2017, St. Louis University actually dominated the series. They hope to get back to their winning ways tonight and tie up the series over the last ten games.

Here are the results from each of the matchups since 2013:

2021: DeSmet Jesuit 48, St. Louis University 21

2020: DeSmet Jesuit 38, St. Louis University 22

2019: DeSmet Jesuit 49, St. Louis University 7

2018: DeSmet Jesuit 35, St. Louis University 7

2017: St. Louis University 28, DeSmet Jesuit 24

2016: St. Louis University 54, DeSmet Jesuit 14

2015: St. Louis University 63, DeSmet Jesuit 13

2014: St. Louis University 49, DeSmet Jesuit 7

2013: DeSmet Jesuit 16, St. Louis University 14

LIFE ON GRAY ISLAND

In this recruit matchup, Gray will be counted on to limit the impact of arguably the top pass catcher in the 2024 recruiting class, and a top priority for the Notre Dame program. It will be quite a test for the Irish pledge.

He has had a daunting beginning of the season, matching up against several powerhouse schools, including Springfield, IMG Academy and Christian Brothers. On a week to week basis, Gray has come to challenge some of the better players in high school football.

From a physical perspective, Gray has everything you would want in an outside cornerback. Long limbed with really nice short area quickness, Gray stays incredibly patient working in man coverage. He is able to mirror and match many different size profiles and play styles.

Gray also has adequate long speed to turn and run with most wide receivers. Wingo will put his skill set to the test and Gray must counteract those efforts with consistent technique and physicality.

WINGO MUST WIN

From a talent level perspective, Wingo has everything you would want from a top pass catcher. A big wide receiver at 6-2 and 200 pounds, he is an imposing pass catcher who has outstanding physicality and an alpha mentality to affect the game in every area of the field.

Smoothness is the name of Wingo’s game. He is a smooth route runner who gets in and out of breaks with great efficiency. While Wingo doesn’t have the greatest deep speed of all time, he is still able to win vertically with his large catch radius and dynamite body control.

In order for St. Louis University to have a legitimate shot to win this game, Wingo will have to play up to his potential and billing.

