Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Eight

It was a tough weekend for Notre Dame football, falling to Stanford 16-14 in an extremely disappointing home loss. Several Notre Dame recruits, however, had much better outcomes in their games this week.

Let’s take a look at some of the big standouts from the week. The future of Notre Dame football was once again on full display, showing off their athletic gifts.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Dexter 21, Saline 14

After a down outing the week prior, Carr put together a much stronger performance on Friday against Dexter in a 21-14 loss. On the day, he completed 26 of 32 passes for 225 yards. Carr was turnover free on the day and completed a healthy 81 percent of his passes.

People will hyper focus on every misstep. For the majority of this season, the junior signal caller has been superb and largely mistake free.

After two straight losses, Saline (6-2) will look to get back on track this week. They will travel to Lake Orion (4-4) on Friday night.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 52, Warren Central 25

The newest member of the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame, Love started out his weekend to remember with a dominant 52-25 victory over Warren Central. During the contest, he rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

He celebrated that big victory by announcing his commitment to the Irish program prior to the team’s matchup against Stanford on Saturday. On Friday, Christian Brothers (7-1) will look to continue their momentum against Edwardsville (6-2).

RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 55, Maize South 7

Edwards continued his dynamic senior campaign during the team’s 55-7 victory over Maize South on Friday. The 5-9, 165-pound playmaker rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

He also made his presence felt in the passing game. On Edwards’ lone catch of the night, he took it 50 yards for another score. The big play ability was on full display on that one.

Derby (5-2) will look to continue their momentum on Friday against Newton (3-4).

DL OWEN WAFLE (2024) - The Hun School 48, Hill School 7

Arguably the top performance of the week, Wafle was unblockable against the Hill School during the team’s 48-7 victory. The junior defensive lineman led the team with 13 total tackles. He also recorded seven tackles for loss and four sacks on the day.

That pushes his season totals to 43 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks through six contests. His penetration skills were on display all game long.

On Saturday, The Hun School will take on Cheshire Academy (3-2). The Raiders have outscored their opponents 276-40 in six games this season.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School 20, Episcopal School of Dallas 17

The Kinkaid School escaped Friday night with a 20-17 victory over Episcopal School of Dallas. It was a defensive affair in this one but Bell once again made his presence felt on the offensive side of the football.

Bell rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Those two scores proved to be the difference in the football game.

They will look to continue their momentum on Friday when Episcopal (6-2) comes to town.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington 52, Livingston 7

Shuler is one of the more underrated defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class. In this past week’s 52-7 win over Livingston, the senior standout put his skill set on full display.

Defensively, he made his usual big plays. His biggest impact on that side of the football was an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Over the last few weeks, Shuler has been utilized on the offensive side of the football to help boost the team. He had a massive performance as a wildcat quarterback, rushing for 239 yards and a touchdown on just ten carries.

Shuler also passed for seven yards, returned a punt for 20 yards and in total, he exploded for 326 all purpose yards. Calling the performance dynamic would be a massive understatement.

Irvington (6-2) will be traveling to West Orange (5-2) for a very important matchup.

HIGHLIGHT PLAY OF THE WEEK

Despite falling to Butler (NC) on Friday, Charlotte Catholic (NC) received its typical boost from star junior tight end Jack Larsen. The 6-3, 215-pound added an extraordinary play to the highlight tape during this contest, fully extending and making a sensational reception through traffic.

The combination of body control, concentration and hand strength are truly spectacular. So far this season, Larsen is really showing why Notre Dame values him so heavily. This catch exemplifies that level of talent.

