Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Nine

Notre Dame got back into the win column this past weekend against UNLV 44-21. The future of the Irish program was also well on display in the high school ranks.

Several Notre Dame recruits were in action, leading their teams to massive victories and big time performances. Let’s take a look at a few of the most notable players from this past week.

QB CJ CARR - Saline 49, Lake Orion 21

Carr put together arguably his top performance of the season on Friday during Saline’s 49-21 victory over Lake Orion. On the day, the junior signal caller threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

He was also able to make an impact on the ground during the victory. Care ran for two more scores to help the Hornets snap their two-game losing streak. There was a control to his game, whether picking Lake Orion a part through the air or as a runner.

Saline (7-2) will welcome Huron (5-4) to town on Friday night. It will be important for Saline to continue their momentum.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 56, Kamiak 10

During Lake Stevens’ 56-10 dominant victory over Kamiak 56-10, Limar put together another standout performance on the ground. The senior playmaker rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. That was an average of 14 yards per carry on the day.

Limar is putting together a tremendous senior campaign. He has rushed for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns, while averaging nine yards per carry. Through the air, Limar has also hauled in 13 receptions for 132 yards and another score.

Lake Stevens will take on Glacier Peak (7-1) this Friday at home.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 44, Edwardsville 17

On Friday night, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers put together another dominant performance. They defeated Edwardsville (Ill.) High School by a score of 44-17 behind an outstanding offensive output from the Cadets. It was a game to remember for Notre Dame 2023 running back commit Jeremiyah Love, who once again put his all-around skill set on display for the world to see on his Senior Night.

Whether it was as a runner or pass catcher, his dynamic ability was a big part of this football game. On the night, he carried the ball only 12 times but was still able to rush for 97 yards. In the passing game, Love made an even bigger splash. He caught just three passes, but it included a highlight reel 77 yard touchdown reception to his credit. In total, those three catches went for 100 yards.

When you add all of his touches together, Love was able to post 197 total yards on just 15 total touches. That is an absurd 13.1 yard per touch on the night.

Christian Brothers (8-1) will be taking on Vianney (0-9) on Friday night.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 49, Newton 20

During Derby’s 49-20 victory over Newton, Edwards ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns on just 19 carries. That is good enough for a 15.5 yard per carry average during the contest.

On a weekly basis, the Derby star is a highlight reel waiting to happen. He is already Kansas’ all-time leading rusher and continues to add more moments to the record books each week.

Derby will welcome Topeka (1-7) to the home field on Friday.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 70, Austin 0

It was another notable night for Greathouse, who has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for Westlake. During the team’s 70-0 blanking of Austin, Greathouse hauled in five receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those receptions included the 50th touchdown reception of his career.

On the season, Greathouse has managed 32 receptions for 616 yards and eight touchdowns. He has averaged 19.3 yards per receptions, while also averaging an incredible 18 yards per punt return. Greathouse has taken three punts back for scores on the season.

Westlake will have another massive matchup on Thursday night. They will be traveling to Bowie (7-1), which promises to be an interesting battle.

DL DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School 28, Potomac School 25

Houstan made his impact felt during St. James School 28-25 victory over Potomac School on Saturday. The Canada native posted five total tackles, while leading the team with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the day.

He has made his impact felt working both on the edge and inside for St. James School, which was on full display this past weekend.

On Saturday, St. James School will be taking on Sidwell Friends (5-2).

CB MICAH BELL - Episcopal 20, The Kinkaid School 15

Despite falling short 20-15 against Episcopal on Friday, Bell continued to be the heart and soul of the Kinkaid School. Offensively, he carries the load. He rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries on the night.

He did so on the same night that he was named the Homecoming King for his school.

The Kinkaid School (5-4) will travel to St. John’s (7-2) on Friday. It sits as the most important game for Bell and his squad so far this season.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter