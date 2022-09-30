Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action

Even with Notre Dame on a bye week, the future of the program will be well represented this weekend. There are several top Irish commits who are readying for massive matchups over the next couple of days.

We highlight several of those key games that Notre Dame fans should keep close eyes on. It promises to be another exciting week of action.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (5-0) at Pioneer (1-4)

The Saline Hornets (5-0) extended their winning streak last Friday, defeating Skyline 49-6 in dominant fashion. Junior quarterback CJ Carr has continued to be the main catalyst for an extremely talented football team.

In this victory, the Notre Dame commit completed 17-22 passes for 239 yards and four touchdown passes despite not playing a full game due to the blowout.

In this week’s matchup, Saline will travel to Pioneer (1-4) on Friday night. During last year’s meeting, Saline came out on top by a score of 41-10.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (2-2) at Jackson (0-4)

Lake Stevens is coming off of a blowout loss to West Linn 45-6 last week. The team will need to regroup and get back on track against Jackson (0-4).

Limar is the top playmaker for an explosive offense who seemed out of sync in the last game. They will need to lean on the senior running back to gain back some momentum.

Jackson is off to a tough start so far this season. They come into this matchup without much hope. In last year’s game, Lake Stevens came out on top 91-6. Lake Stevens leading 77-0 at halftime in that contest.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (4-0) at Del Valle (1-4)

Even with a quarterback change this off-season, Greathouse has continued to be a dynamic passing option for Westlake so far this season. Through four games, he has led the squad with 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just 17 receptions.

Greathouse is a big play threat, evident by his 20.7 yards per reception average. He has been equally as dynamic as a punt returner, where he is averaging 22.8 yards per return and has taken back two scores for touchdowns.

They are fresh off of a big 35-20 victory over rival Lake Travis last Friday, pushing their record to 4-0 on the season. The Chaparrals look to continue their winning ways in their matchup with Del Valle (1-4) this week.

Westlake dismantled Del Valle 63-6 in last year’s meeting.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (3-1) vs Round Rock (4-0)

After losing the team’s starting quarterback during their 41-13 loss to Vandegrift two weeks ago, Stony Point has had the bye week to try and figure out their next move under center. Senior Skylar Hausenfluck hopes to be the answer.

He will have to depend heavily on James, who is one of the most gifted pass catchers in the 2023 recruiting class. His combination of size and speed is off the charts.

On the season so far, James has made just nine receptions, but has made the most of them. James has exploded for 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns on limited opportunities.

Stony Point will welcome Round Rock (4-0) to town in a very important matchup. In last year’s battle, Stony Point fell to Round Rock 49-7. Of course, they did not have James in that particular contest, who was a member of the Del Valle program at the time.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (4-1) at Oak Ridge (5-0)

After a colossal 24-20 victory over De La Salle last week, Folsom heads into another big test, traveling to undefeated Oak Ridge. So far this season, they are outscoring their opponents 283-10 through five games.

This will be a huge opportunity for Folsom, led by senior wide receiver Rico Flores. So far this season, the Notre Dame commit has hauled in 30 receptions for 480 receiving and two touchdowns.

Oak Ridge stood no chance against Folsom last year, falling to them 54-7. This year’s matchup promises to be much more competitive.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (3-1) at Haysville Campus (1-3)

Derby has started exactly how they left off during the 2021 season. They are led by Edwards, who has rushed for 554 and eight touchdowns in just four games so far. He has done so on just 61 carries, averaging a stellar 9.1 yards per carry.

They are coming off of a 28-21 victory over Hutchinson last week, pushing their record to 3-1 on the season.

Haysville Campus (1-3) faced off with Derby last season. Derby was able to dominate that contest 70-21. Edwards ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries during that contest.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (5-0) vs South Elgin (5-0)

Williams is making his case as one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class thus far.

Through five games, he is pacing the squad with 593 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on just 26 receptions (22.8 yards per reception). He has also carried the ball seven times for another 65 yards and a score.

He will lead his talented Glenbard South (5-0) squad in an undefeated matchup with South Elgin (5-0). I last year’s matchup, Glenbard South fell to South Elgin 35-7.

They have revenge on their mind.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-3) vs Geneseo (3-2)

Alleman is trying to get back into the winning column this week when they welcome Geneseo to town (3-2). They got the season off in promising fashion in week one, defeating Chicago Academy 32-6.

Since then, Alleman has dropped three straight contests.

In last season’s battle against Geneseo, Alleman was defeated 48-0 in a lopsided affair. Jagusah will need to set the tone early and often in this game to make it more competitive.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (4-0) at Perry-Lecompton (1-3)

Otting and the Hayden Wildcats have gotten off to a dominating start so far in 2022. Through four games, they have managed to out score the opposition 171-65.

In this week’s matchup, they will travel to Perry-Lecompton (1-3) to take on a struggling Kaws program. They are coming off of a 49-18 loss to Holton last week.

The two teams did not face off last season.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (3-2) at Medina (5-1)

Mentor got back to its winning ways last week, defeating Brunswick 35-14. They were able to push their record to 3-2 on the season to date.

They will face off against an extremely talented Medina (5-1) on Friday. In last season’s matchup, Mentor fell to Medina 35-14.

They will be led by senior defensive end Brenan Vernon, who is a tone setter up front for the Cardinals. He will have to have a massive performance in this contest.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Menmorial (1-0) at Algonquin Regional (1-1)

Through two games, Catholic Memorial has been a dominant football team. In their most recent contest, they defeated Algonquin Regional 46-0. In those two contests, they have outscored their opponents 93-7 so far this season.

Traore is a big part of this team’s successes. After a somewhat quiet first game, he recorded two sacks last Friday night in the victory.

Catholic Memorial (2-0) will take on Bishop Hendrickson (3-1) this Friday. In last season’s matchup, Catholic Memorial dominated the contest to a massive 55-28 victory.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (4-1) vs Lake Orion (3-2)

After getting off to an undefeated 4-0 start, West Bloomfield fell to Adams 35-18 to Adams last week. Despite that loss, the Lakers have still had moments of dominance through five games.

They are led by junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, who is a versatile force up front for the team. They will need a massive performance from the Notre Dame commit this week.

Lake Orion (3-2) presents a formidable challenge on Saturday. The two teams played a close football game last year, eventually ending with a 28-21 victory for West Bloomfield.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (2-2) at Maret (3-1)

Despite losing to St. Paul VI last week, Houstan put his talents fully on display last Saturday. He collected 12 total tackles and a tackle for loss in the defensive battle.

That loss pushed their record to 2-2 on the season but St. James School looks to get back in the win column this week against Maret (3-1).

In last year’s matchup, St. James School came out on top 29-15. They hope to have a similar outcome on Saturday.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (4-0) vs West Toronto (Ont.) Prep (0-0)

During the team’s 41-0 victory over Salisbury School last week, Wafle was a dominant fixture on the defensive side of the football. He ended his day with seven total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the contest.

He also pulled double duty on offense, hauling in a reception for 12 yards on top of delivering some bone crushing blocks at fullback.

In this week’s matchup, the Hun School will welcome West Toronto (Ont.) Prep to town, making the long trip from up north. The two teams did not play last season.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (3-2) at Port Allen (2-2)

University Lab suffered back to back losses after getting off to a dominating start in their first two games. The team got back on track last week, blanking Mentorship Academy 62-0.

Ausberry will be a key fixture in this week’s matchup against Port Allen (2-2). The two squads did not play each other last season.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (3-2) at Hobart (3-2)

Bowen continues to be a dominant force on both sides of the football for Andrean. In this recent victory over Hobart, the Notre Dame linebacker commit rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on the offensive side of the football.

On defense, Bowen made a similar impact, recording 17 tackles and a sack during the game. The in-state star continues to be a dominant force on both sides of the football for the Fighting 59ers.

Andrean will travel to Munster on (3-4) on Friday. In last season's matchup, Andrean came away with a huge victory 42-13.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (2-1) at Andover (3-0)

Zinter has been a monster for Central Catholic through the first three games. On top of making a variety of plays on the defensive side of the football, he also is a big time player as a tight end on offense.

The team is coming off of a big 34-16 victory over St. John’s last week. They were able to push their record to 2-1 on the season.

They will travel to Andover this Friday in hopes of continuing their winning streak. In last season’s matchup, Central Catholic came out on top 56-0.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (3-2) at St. Thomas Catholic (4-0)

Bell had his biggest performance of the season, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in last week’s victory over Second Baptist. That history pushed their record to 3-2 on the season.

The Kinkaid School will travel to St. Thomas Catholic on Friday night. In last year’s game, the Kinkaid School pulled out a narrow 48-41 victory.

The Notre Dame commit will be counted on to make plays on offense, defense and special teams for the squad.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (2-3) at St. Louis University (2-3)

Notre Dame fans will want to tune into DeSmet Jesuit’s Friday night matchup with St. Louis University. Not only will Gray be featured in the contest but he will also have the chance to matchup with top 2024 wide receiver target Ryan Wingo.

DeSmet Jesuit hopes to have a big night after falling to Christian Brothers last week 41-28. In last year’s game against St. Louis University, DeSmet was able to come out on top 48-21.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (4-0) at Little Elm (1-3)

It continues to be another day at the office for the Guyer Wildcats (5-0) during their 49-21 victory over Little Elm last Friday. Led by senior safety Peyton Bowen, they are clearly on a mission after falling to Westlake 40-21 in last year’s state championship game.

Bowen is arguably the top talent in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class with upside that is almost incalculable. Peyton is joined by his brother Eli Bowen in the secondary, who is a top cornerback target in the 2024 class for the Irish.

Guyer will take on Boyd (0-5) at home this Friday. The odds are that this game shouldn’t be overly competitive. Boyd fell to Guyer 35-10 last season.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (4-1) at Union City (3-1)

Irvington is coming off of their first loss of the 2022 season, falling short 28-20 to Seton Hall Prep despite a valiant effort from senior Adon Shuler. In the loss, Shuler got increased opportunities on the offensive side of the football, scoring two rushing touchdowns as a wildcat quarterback.

Shuler will look to create plays on offense, defense and special teams moving forward for the defending state champions.

Irvington will travel to Union City (3-1) this Friday for a massive matchup. In last year’s battle, Irvington came out on top 22-6.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (6-0) vs Mason (5-1)

Lakota West have been playing lights out so far this season. In six games, all victories, they have outscored their opponents 224-33. In their most recent game, they blanked Hamilton 38-0 last week.

Minich has been a big part of the team’s success so far. While he is a big time contributor from his safety position, Minich also makes a variety of plays on offense at wide receiver and on special teams.

They will welcome a Mason (5-1) team to town who is also off to a great start this season. Last year, Lakota West was able to get a decisive 28-7 victory over Mason.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter