Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action In Week Eight

Notre Dame looks to continue their momentum on the field on Saturday, taking on a struggling Stanford team. They also hope to make another big impact on recruits who will be on campus.

The future of Notre Dame football will also be on display this weekend. Here are some of the top games to take note of, with several Irish commits ready to make their impact felt.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (6-1) at Dexter (7-0)

After a disappointing 7-0 loss to Bedford last week, Saline (6-1) looks to get back on track this week against undefeated Dexter. In last year’s matchup between the two teams, Saline came out on top in a shootout 42-40.

Saline will be depending on the powerful right arm of CJ Carr to make a lot of big plays in this contest. Putting last week behind them will be a huge step to defeating Dexter.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (4-2) vs Mariner (5-1)

Lake Stevens is coming off of a dominant 41-16 victory over Eastlake last Friday. They look to continue that momentum against a talented Mariner (5-1) squad.

The team is led by Limar, who is one of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class. In last year’s contest, Lake Stevens dismantled Mariner 56-7 in a big win.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (6-0) at Dripping Springs (6-0)

It was a week to remember for Greathouse during last week’s 66-17 victory over Anderson. That game featured his 200th career reception and 49th touchdown.

On the season, Greathouse has hauled in 22 receptions for 434 yards and six touchdowns. That 19.7 yards per catch average is just short of his punt return average (22.8), having taken back three punts back for scores.

Dripping Springs is led by 2023 Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad, who Notre Dame fans should be very familiar with. This promises to be an entertaining contest.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (3-3) vs Vista Ridge (4-2)

Despite a couple of losses in a row, including a 44-20 defeat to Cedar Ridge last week, James has done his absolute best job to make plays for Stony Point. On the season, he has exploded for 468 yards and four touchdowns on just 21 receptions.

That 22.3 yards per catch average is a big indicator of James’ overall skill set, boasting an outstanding length and speed combo.

They look to get back on track on Friday night against Vista Ridge. They come into the contest with a 4-2 record on the season.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (6-1) vs Del Oro (7-0)

Folsom looks like a team of destiny so far this season. They have pulled off several fantastic victories, pushing their overall record to 6-1.

Flores has been a big reason for that success. In seven games, the senior pass catcher leads the team with 681 yards and five touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Coming off of their 55-7 win over Whitney, Folsom heads into the contest with a lot of momentum. They will be facing off on Friday against Del Oro.

Folsom came out on top 58-6 in this matchup.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (4-2) at Maize South (3-3)

Edwards quietly set the Kansas all-time record for rushing yards last week, surpassing former NFL standout Darren Sproles. On the season, Edwards has rushed for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 carries.

Derby lost a heart breaker last week to Maize 52-51. They look to get back in the win column on Friday against Maize South (3-3).

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (6-1) vs Glenbard East (6-1)

Williams still feels very underrated from a recruiting rankings perspective. He has been a dominant pass catcher for Glenbard South so far this season, hauling in 37 passes for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is averaging 21.4 yards per catch, while also carrying the football eight more times for 90 yards and a score.

In last week’s victory over West Chicago 41-8, Williams also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Calling him a dominant force for Glenbard South would be a massive understatement.

They will take on Glenbard East (6-1) on Friday for a massive crosstown matchup.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (3-3) at California (5-1)

De La Salle has had their struggles as a team recently, falling to St. Mary’s 45-35 last week. Despite that loss, Flanagan put together a career day as a pass catcher, hauling in six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

They will travel to California on Friday night. The Spartans need to get the season turned around in a hurry.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (6-1) vs Butler (7-1)

On Saturday, Charlotte Catholic enters a massive game against Butler (7-1). Larsen and his talented Cougar squad will need to be sharp in this matchup.

Charlotte Catholic is coming off of a 49-7 win over Garinger this past week. In last year’s game between the two teams, Charlotte Catholic fell 28-21 to Butler.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-6) vs Quincy (5-2)

It has been a tough six game stretch for Alleman, falling to East Moline last week 47-6. Despite the best efforts from Jagusah, it has been a struggle for the team on both sides of the football.

They will take on Quincy (5-2) on Friday. In last year’s matchup, Alleman fell to Quincy 48-0 in a lopsided defeat.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (6-1) at Ashbrook (3-4)

South Point suffered their first loss of the season last week to Kings Mountain 31-20. Despite that loss, South Point has continued to dominate in the run game with the pristine blocking of Absher.

Through seven games, the team is averaging 306 yards per game on the ground and 30 touchdowns. They are averaging 6.9 yards per rush as a team.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (5-2) vs Parkland (0-7)

Reagan came out on top 42-39 last week in a squeaker against West Forsyth. They continue to be powered by a physical offensive line, including Pendleton at right tackle.

They take on a struggling Parkland team on Friday. In last year’s battle, Reagan came out on top 56-0.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (6-0) at Holton (5-1)

Otting has been a dominant fixture for Hayden so far this season, being a mainstay on both the offensive and defensive lines. Last week, they defeated Royal Valley 38-0.

Hayden will take on Holton (5-1) this week, who is off to a strong start in 2022 themselves. The two teams did not face off last season. Holton defeated Roseville 48-17 last week.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (5-0) at William Penn Charter (4-1)

Malvern Prep has gotten off to an undefeated start behind a dominant defense and a tough offensive line, led by Jones at right tackle. They are coming off of a 31-0 lopsided victory over Delaware Military Academy.

On Saturday, they will be traveling to William Penn Charter (4-1) for an intriguing matchup. In last season’s game, Malvern Prep came out victorious 41-21.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (4-3) vs Strongsville (3-5)

After a small losing skid, Mentor got back in the winning column last week, defeating Solon 33-27. They are led by Vernon, who is a physical presence on the defensive line for the team.

Mentor will be taking on Strongsville this week. In last year’s contest, Strongsville fell to Mentor 18-0.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (4-0) vs St. John’s Prep (4-1)

On Saturday, Catholic Memorial is set to take on St. John’s Prep (4-1) in a big matchup. Traore and his Knight squad are coming off a big win over St. John’s 41-6 last week.

Catholic Memorial came out on top of last year’s battle 38-9. They look to keep their momentum rolling early on in the season.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (4-1) vs St. Christopher’s (5-1)

Mukam and Woodberry Forest will also be playing on Saturday. They will be taking on an extremely talented St. Christopher’s (5-1) team.

Woodberry Forest is coming off of a 21-20 victory over Collegiate last week. In last year’s matchup, St. Christopher’s came out on top 47-14.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (6-1) at Southfield Arts & Tech (6-1)

Arguably the top game of the week, West Bloomfield will travel to Southfield Arts & Tech (6-1) for a very important matchup. In last year’s game, West Bloomfield fell in a lopsided defeat 52-27.

Davis-Swain and his team look to avenge that loss and are coming off a nice 34-3 win over Oxford last week. The junior defensive lineman will have to be an important member of this contest.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (5-0) vs Hill School (2-3)

In another Saturday matchup, The Hun School looks to continue their momentum so far this season when the take on Hill School (2-3). Through five games, The Hun School has outscored its opponents 228-33.

You will see Wafle making plays on both sides of the ball, most notably as a defensive lineman. He also is a tone setter as a fullback offensively.

The Hun School is coming off of a 48-7 victory over Blair Academy last week. In last season’s matchup with Hill School, the Hun School dismantled them 40-0.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (6-2) vs Lowell (5-3)

Calling it a standout senior season for Bowen would be a massive understatement. He is a elite player on the defensive side of the ball for Andrean, totaling 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups in eight games.

His impact is also felt on offense, leading the team with 691 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry. As a receiver, Bowen has also hauled in nine receptions for 216 yards and three more scores.

Add in a blocked field goal and you have one of the better all-around players in all of high school football.

Andrean will be taking on Lowell (5-3) on Friday. They are playing great football, fresh off of a 33-0 win over Kankakee Valley last week.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (4-2) vs Madison Prep Academy (4-2)

After a rough two-game stretch earlier this season, University Lab got back on top in dominating style last week. They recorded their third shutout of the season, defeating Tylertown 42-0.

Ausberry is the heart and soul of that defense, who is still eyeing another state championship this fall.

Madison Prep Academy gave them an extremely competitive game last season. University Lab was able to come out on top in that one 37-29.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (5-1) vs Methuen (4-1)

Zinter and his Central Catholic squad are off to a great start in 2022. They head into an important matchup against a talented Methuen (4-1) team.

Central Catholic is playing good football, coming off of a 35-0 win over Lowell last week. In their matchup last season against Methuen, Central Catholic came out on top 34-8.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (4-3) vs Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0)

Even though Bell will be making his living on the defensive side of the football for Notre Dame, the senior game breaker makes his biggest impact at running back for Kinkaid School. On the season, he has rushed for 817 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging seven yards per carry.

His impact was felt last week, with 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on ten carries during a 49-14 victory over St. Mark’s.

They will welcome Episcopal School of Dallas to town on Friday. In last year’s matchup, the Kinkaid School defeated St. Mark’s 31-21.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (3-4) at Thornwood (2-5)

On Saturday, DeSmet Jesuit (3-4) will travel to Thornwood (2-5) for an important battle of two teams that want to create some momentum. It has been a daunting beginning of the season for DeSmet, especially after a 45-14 loss to St. Mary’s last week.

Gray is a two-way star for the team, making an impact in all phases of the game for the DeSmet squad. He will be counted on heavily against Thornwood, who is fresh off of a 28-14 victory last week.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (8-0) at Middletown (3-5)

Lakota West has gotten off to a tremendous start in 2022, heading into this matchup against Middletown (3-5) with an undefeated 8-0 record. That includes a 38-31 victory over Fairfield last week.

Minich is a big reason for that success. Whether on offense, defense or special teams, the senior has been a playmaker in all areas.

Middletown did not face off against Lakota West last season. They are coming off of a 42-14 lopsided loss to Princeton last Friday.

