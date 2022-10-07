Notre Dame Commits Set For a Big Week Of Action

Notre Dame is back in action this week when they travel to Las Vegas to take on BYU. Similarly, there are several talented Notre Dame commits who are set for action over the next couple of days.

We take you through some of the key matchups that you will want to keep your eyes on this weekend. Here are the more notable games to circle.

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (6-0) vs Bedford (4-2)

The undefeated Saline Hornets continued their dominant stretch on Friday, defeating Pioneer 56-0. Carr was outstanding in the game, completing 13-14 passes for 251 yards to go with five touchdowns.

The last five contests in particular have been dynamic for the Junior signal caller. He has continued to make a ton of plays, while also taking care of the football.

Saline (6-0) will welcome Bedford (4-2) to town this Friday. It promises to be possibly Saline’s most competitive contest that they have had in weeks.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (3-2) vs Eastlake (4-1)

After a forfeit victory over Jackson last week, Lake Stevens is ready to get back on the field this Friday against Eastlake (4-1). Lake Stevens will be counting on senior running back Jayden Limar to make a variety of plays in the run and passing game.

In last year’s matchup against Eastlake, Lake Stevens came out on top 45-28. It will be a big opportunity to gain some momentum after an up and down early season stretch.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (5-0) vs Anderson (3-3)

Despite a decisive 73-7 victory over Del Valle last Friday, the passing attack was not needed much in the contest. In total, the team only threw six passes.

In effect, Greathouse only hauled in one reception for 16 yards on the day. He did, however, make his impact felt on the special teams side of the football.

It was his third punt return for a touchdown on the season. Greathouse has continued to be a dependable playmaker for the team in multiple areas.

In totality, Greathouse has hauled in 18 receptions for 368 yards and four touchdowns through the air. That 20.4 yards per reception is just slightly behind his punt return average of 22.8.

Westlake (5-0) will take on Anderson (3-3) this upcoming week at home.

WR BRAYLON JAMES - Stony Point (3-2) at Cedar Ridge (2-3)

Despite suffering a loss 32-16 against Round Rock this past week, Stony Point received a big performance from James. He continues to be a big play pass catcher for the team.

On the day, he hauled in five receptions for 180 receiving yards and a touchdown. That is a stellar 36 yards per reception on the day.

Stony Point (3-2) will look to get back on the winning side on Friday against Cedar Ridge (2-3). You should expect James to be a big part of that contest.

WR RICO FLORES - Folsom (5-1) at Whitney (3-3)

Flores and the Folsom Bulldogs put out another impressive performance last Friday, defeating Oak Ridge 42-13. The passing game was a big part of that victory.

On just five receptions, Flores scored three touchdowns. One was from 55 yards and he also scored a 63 yarder during the day.

So far this season, Flores has been fantastic. He looks smooth and explosive, solidifying himself as one of the outstanding pass catchers in the class.

Through six contests, Flores leads the team with 633 receiving yards and five touchdowns on just 35 receptions. That is 18.1 yards per reception.

Folsom (5-1) will travel to Whitney (3-3) on Friday.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (4-1) vs Maize (5-0)

On a weekly basis, Edwards is the most dynamic football player on the field consistently. The diminutive playmaker stars as a running back and return man for the team, scoring five total touchdowns on the day (four rushing, one punt return) in last week’s 70-13 victory over Haysville Campus.

Of course his main impact is at running back, where his elusiveness and big time speed remain incredibly difficult to corral. He is literally one step away from a touchdown on every carry.

Notre Dame fans should also be excited for his potential impact on special teams. His big play ability also allows him to create a plethora of big plays.

On the season, Edwards has rushed for 704 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 70 carries. He also took back his lone punt return 53 yards for another score.

Once again, the Irish fans and faithful will want to keep close attention on Edwards and his Derby squad this week. They will be taking on Maize (5-0) in a big time matchup, who are led by 2023 quarterback target Avery Johnson.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (5-1) at West Chicago (1-5)

Despite suffering their first defeat of the season 49-27 to South Elgin last week, Williams continued to put up fantastic numbers. Through six contests, he has exploded for 696 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 34 receptions.

If his 20.5 yards per reception average wasn’t enough, the junior wideout has also rushed the football for another 90 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries. He has been a dynamic playmaker in all facets thus far.

Glenbard South (5-1) will travel to West Chicago (1-5) on Friday night. It has the chance to be a “get right game” for the talented squad.

TE COOPER FLANAGAN - De La Salle (3-2) at St. Mary’s (6-0)

Flanagan has been a dominant player for De La Salle on both sides of the football so far this season. Offensively, he currently leads the team in receiving with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Defensively, he has been dominant since missing the first game with turf toe. In total, he has recorded 21 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack so far.

De La Salle looks to get back to their winning ways against an undefeated St. Mary’s (6-0) team on Friday.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (5-1) vs Garinger (0-7)

Charlotte Catholic made easy work of Rocky River last Friday, defeating them 49-7 in dominating fashion. It was another very good performance for Larsen, despite limited opportunities.

Larsen made just two receptions on the day, but he managed to explode for 87 total yards and a touchdown on the night. The junior tight end has been more of a high volume receiver on the season before but this game was a nice showcase of his big play ability.

On the season, Larsen has gone for 369 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 21 receptions. That is a 17.6 yard per catch average through six contests.

Charlotte Catholic (5-1) will take on Garinger (0-7) at home on Friday.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-5) at East Moline United (0-6)

It has been a struggle for Alleman since opening the season with a 32-6 victory over Chicago Academy. With those five straight losses, Alleman is hoping to reverse those fortunes on Friday.

Jagusah and his Alleman squad will be traveling to East Moline (0-6) on Friday. In last year’s matchup, Alleman was defeated 48-7.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (6-0) at Kings Mountain (6-0)

South Point has been a dominant team so far in 2022. As an offense, the team is averaging 325 yards rushing yards per game through six games.

In total, they have exploded for 1,951 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Absher is a big reason for that success. The offensive line has been a dominant unit this season in it’s entirety.

South Point will be traveling to King’s Mountain (6-0) on Friday. In last season’s matchup between the two teams, King’s Mountain came out on top 24-7.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (4-2) vs West Forsyth (2-4)

Reagan got back to their winning ways last season. They were able to defeat Davie in dominant fashion 41-21.

Pendleton and his squad will be welcoming West Forsyth to town on Friday night. Reagan was able to escape with a hard fought 15-9 victory last year.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (5-0) vs Royal Valley (1-4)

It’s sometimes hard to adequately appreciate just how important offensive lineman are for a team. In Hayden’s 44-28 victory over Perry-Lecompton last Friday, Otting made his typical impact.

He is a dominating force on both the offensive and defensive line for the team. Otting also had a really cool highlight during the game, getting into the end zone on a trick play two point conversion.

Hayden (5-0) hopes to continue its winning ways against Royal Valley (1-4) on Friday at home. Royal Valley is coming off of a 48-15 loss to Holton last week.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (4-0) at Delaware Military Academy (3-2)

It was a hard fought victory for Malvern Prep over a very talented Roman Catholic squad last week, escaping with a 10-0 win.

Malvern Prep is led by Jones, who is one of the more talented offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. He has provided a steady presence up front for the team so far this season.

They will travel to Delaware Military Academy on Friday. The two teams did not match up last season. Delaware Military Academy is coming off of a 27-14 victory over McKean last season.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (3-3) vs Solon (5-2)

It has been an up and down season so far for Mentor. Despite that inconsistency, Vernon has been a steadying force on the defensive line for the team.

Mentor is coming off of a 52-38 loss to Medina last week. They will try to get back on track this week against Solon (5-2).

In last season’s game, Mentor came out on top 19-12.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (3-0) at St. John’s (1-3)

Catholic Memorial is off to a dominant start to the season thus far. In last week’s matchup against Bishop Hendricken, they came out with a 48-6 blowout victory.

Traore and the team will travel to St. John’s on Friday night. They dismantled St. John’s 44-0 in last season's matchup between the two teams.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (3-1) at Collegiate (3-2)

Woodberry Forest dominated Landon last week, coming out on top 35-7. It was the most lopsided victory of the season thus far.

On the defensive side of the football, the team is led by Mukam. He is among the most talented pass rushers in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Friday, they will travel to Collegiate (3-2). In last season’s battle, Woodberry Forest was able to come out on top 28-17.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (5-1) vs Oxford (1-5)

Davis-Swain and West Bloomfield got back to their winning ways last week against Lake Orion. They dominated that contest, leaving with a 41-14 victory.

They will now welcome a struggling Oxford (1-5) team to town on Friday. It was a competitive affair last season. West Bloomfield came out on top 41-31.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (3-2) vs Flint Hill (2-2)

Through five games, Houstan has made his presence felt. He has recorded 27 total tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack so far this season.

St. James will take on Flint Hill on Saturday. In last year’s matchup, they defeated Flint Hill 17-14 in a hard fought affair.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (4-0) at Blair Academy (1-3)

Wafle has been a two-way star for the Hun School thus far this season. His biggest impact has been on the defensive side of the football.

In four games, he has recorded 21 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and three quarterback hurries. He also is a standout as a fullback for the team.

While he does the majority of his work as a blocker, Wafle has rushed once for 11 yards and caught a pass for 12 yards as well.

On Saturday, they will travel to Blair Academy. The two teams squared off last season, with the Hun School coming out on top 40-7.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (5-2) at Kankakee Valley (4-3)

Calling Bowen a difference maker for the Andreas squad would be a massive understatement. On defense, he currently leads the team with 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Bowen has also stuffed the staff sheet for the offense as well. He is the team’s leading rusher, exploding for 646 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

He has also hauled in seven catches for 129 yards and two more scores.

In last year’s battle against Kankakee Valley, Andean came out on top 38-3. They are hoping for a similar outcome on Friday night.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (2-2) at Lowell (0-4)

It was a close defeat to Anover last week 30-29. Zinter and the Central Catholic squad look to get back on track this week, traveling to Lowell.

In last year’s matchup, Central Catholic came out on top 41-0.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (3-3) at St. Mark’s (3-3)

Bell has been an absolute playmaker for the Kinkaid School so far this season. As the starting running back for the squad, he currently paces the team with 656 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries in six contests.

They will be traveling to St. Mark’s on Friday. They won last season’s battle 64-27.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (3-3) at St. Mary’s (5-1)

Irish fans had their eyes glued to DeSmet’s 37-20 victory over St. Louis University last Friday. Most notably, Gray had a masterful day for the DeSmet defense.

On the day, he recorded seven total tackles and two interceptions. One of those interceptions, he took back for a 55 yard touchdown.

Gray was also given a very difficult task during the contest, going head to head with 2024 star wideout Ryan Wingo. It was a day to forget for Wingo on the offensive side of the football.

He recorded just two receptions for 13 yards. Wingo also received one touch in the run game for a single yard. While he did have his own interception return for a touchdown, it was not enough in this matchup.

DeSmet Jesuit (3-3) will travel to St. Mary’s (5-1) on Friday for a big matchup.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (4-2) vs Montclair (2-3)

After four straight wins to start the season, Irvington has dropped two straight games after the teams 19-15 loss to Union City last week. The team hopes to reverse those fortunes on Saturday when they welcome Montclair to town.

Irvington is led by Shuler, who is a dominant player on the defensive side of the football. He has also been making a variety of plays on offense over the last couple of weeks.

The two teams did not square off last season.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (7-0) at Fairfield (6-1)

Lakota West is heading into a massive matchup this week. They will travel to Fairfield (6-1) for arguably their biggest test of the season thus far.

This is coming off of a 37-7 win last week over Mason.

The team is led by Minich, who has been a difference maker on offense, defense and special teams so far. He combines with Malik Hartford to create one of the best safety tandems in high school football.

In last season’s contest, Lakota West defeated Fairfield 42-10.

