Notre Dame Continuing To Build Relationships With Jacob And Jerod Smith

Just having kicked off their junior seasons recently, things have gotten busy on the recruiting front for Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chafee School star defensive lineman Jacob and Jerod Smith since the dead period ended on September 1st. The twins have done their best to take everything in stride and keep a leveled approach.

They are fortunate to be going through the chaos together.

“Recruiting has been good so far,” Jacob said. “It has been pretty hectic since September 1st but we are really just blessed to be in this position and trying to enjoy the process.”

“It has been going crazy since they are allowed to call and text me,” Jerod added. “It’s gotten to the point where I don’t even respond to some of the DMs to be honest.

Fortunately for the Irish staff, they are not one of the programs that the twins have decided not to ignore. In fact, they are speaking to them regularly and those relationships have continued to develop.

“We still talk to Notre Dame and Coach (Marcus) Freeman even reached out to my parents,” Jerod said.

“I have talked to Notre Dame a few times since the dead period,” Jacob added on. “Al Washington is a great guy, and extremely authentic. He really makes you feel like he cares about you.”

For recruits of the Smiths caliber, there have been a host of extremely talented programs courting them, as you can imagine. It appears, at the very least, that Notre Dame has made a huge impact early on. It looks to be a dog fight for their services.

“Notre Dame, West Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Kentucky are the teams who are really sticking out early on,” Jacob said. “Each program brings something unique to the table.”

With the season just kicking off and things just beginning to roll, they have had a lot of opportunities to prepare and research some of the potential suitors. It has been a tremendous learning opportunity for them.

“Our season just started so we’re really focused on preparing and learning about all of these different programs on top of playing ball,” Jerod explained. “It’s been great to get to know all the coaches and some of the players at each program.”

The twins are also currently finalizing some school visits for the fall. They both mentioned Notre Dame as a return destination but do not have anything finalized at this time.

There is one SEC power, however, that the twins already had a chance to see.

“The only trip we have taken so far is to Alabama a couple of weeks ago,” Jacob said. “We know that we will make a few game visits this fall but are still figuring out all the traveling stuff.”

Notre Dame has had success with standout brothers on the defensive line, just pop on the film and see what Jayson and Justin Ademilola have done for the program over the last couple of years. It appears highly likely that the Smith twins will also come as a package deal of sorts.

This isn’t a recruitment that will end anytime soon but Notre Dame is in the thick of things. Getting them back on campus this fall would be a massive step for all parties involved.

