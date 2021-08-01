Notre Dame Lands 12 Commits In The First-Ever On3 Recruiting Rankings

Twelve members of the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class were ranked in the first-ever On3 recruiting rankings

Notre Dame had 12 of its 19 commitments from the 2022 recruiting class in the inaugural top 300 rankings for the new On3 service. Only Ohio State (14) and Alabama (13) had more commits ranked that high.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona is Notre Dame's highest ranked commit according to On3, checking in as the No. 32 player in the country.

Next is Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed, who checked in as the No. 49 overall player.

Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Josh Burnham and St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford were back-to-back, ranking No. 109 and No. 110 on the list.

On3 has Naples (Fla.) High School cornerback Devin Moore ranked No. 117, by far his highest ranking among all the recruiting services. Notre Dame has two tight ends in the class and both were in the rankings, with Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster star Holden Staes checking in at No. 151 and West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley standout Eli Raridon finding his name on the list at No. 215.

There were three commitments in between those two players.

Chantilly (Va.) High School defensive end Aiden Gobaira ranked No. 157, Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Ashton Craig and Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey ranked No. 197.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep corner Benjamin Morrison ranked No. 276, giving the Irish three corners in the Top 300.

All four of Notre Dame's linebacker commits were ranked by On3, with Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central athlete Nolan Ziegler coming in at No. 285.

Several top uncommitted prospects that Notre Dame is on also made the rankings:

No. 14 - Anthony Lucas, Defensive Line

No. 39 - Zach Rice, Offensive Line

No. 45 - Cyrus Moss, Defensive End

No. 60 - Xavier Nwankpa, Safety

No. 91 - Hero Kanu, Defensive Tackle

No. 111 - Aamil Wagner, Offensive Tackle

No. 127 - Billy Schrauth, Guard

No. 155 - Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver

No. 217 - Major Everhart, Wide Receiver (ranked as a RB)

