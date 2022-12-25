Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Superlatives - Defense Edition

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class is now signed, sealed and delivered. Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best classes and the future is looking bright. With the class now signed, Irish Breakdown is ready to hand out class superlatives!

Let's look at the defense.

TOP THREE RECRUITS

Bryan Driskell, Publisher

1. Drayk Bowen, Linebacker

2. Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker

3. Micah Bell, Cornerback

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting

1. Drayk Bowen, Linebacker

2. Christian Gray, Cornerback

3. Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker

Shaun Davis, Recruiting Analyst

1. Christian Gray, Cornerback

2. Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker

3. Drayk Bowen, Linebacker

MOST IMPACTFUL

Driskell - This is a tough one, because I'm torn between the more "sure things" and the really high ceiling guys. I'm going with cornerback Micah Bell, whose elite speed just can't be taught.

Roberts - The modern day linebacker, Drayk Bowen makes a variety of plays all over the field. He has the ability to affect the game as a run stopper, in pass coverage and as a blitzer.

Davis - St. Louis standout Christian Gray is a long cornerback with speed that defensive coaches salivate over, and his recruitment resembled that as the top schools battled for his services. He has a quiet confidence and ability that resembles a current Notre Dame defensive back.

MOST UNDERRATED

Driskell - It seems no one talks about linebacker Preston Zinter, but that kid can flat out play. Whether it's as a linebacker, defensive end or maybe even an H-back, Zinter is going to have a chance to be a player for the Irish.

Roberts - Defensive tackle Devan Houstan is a talented athlete with a big frame. He doesn’t get as much credit as some other defenders in the class but brings a lot to the table.

Davis - Linebacker Preston Zinter is vastly underrated because of his versatility and sneaky athleticism. Zinter is going to battle Bowen for hardest worker in the class and he’ll be a special teams dynamo for sure.

BEST ATHLETE

Driskell - Being athletic is more than just speed, so Micah Bell doesn't make this list because of his speed alone. His elite speed helps, but he's also explosive, and he has impressive agility and change of direction.

Roberts - Forget about just the straight line speed, Micah Bell is also incredibly quick and explosive in tight spaces.

Davis - Linebacker Drayk Bowen is the best athlete in this class. He was the best running back and linebacker in Indiana for two years and watching him play shortstop and third base for Andrean gave me an all-around appreciation for an athlete his size that moves so fluidly. He averaged almost 2 stolen bases per game in high school.

FASTEST PLAYER

Driskell - Easiest pick ever, it's Micah Bell, who might be the fastest player in the entire country.

Roberts - It's clearly Micah Bell. Go check out his track times, that speed translates.

Davis - Cornerback Micah Bell is going to be so fun to watch in the defensive backfield as he uses his speed and quickness to frustrate and blanket receivers for the next few years.

BEST BIG MAN

Driskell - I'm going with tools here, so Boubacar Traore is my pick. Houstan has the highest floor and I really like Vernon's upside, but Traore's tools are by far the best.

Roberts - Defensive lineman Brenan Vernon doesn’t receive the credit he deserves. This is a super physical and dominant football player.

Davis - Defensive tackle Devan Houston is going to be the big man everyone hears about during camp, and complains about not seeing until he finally starts getting reps during games.

MOST PHYSICAL

Driskell - I'm going with Brenan Vernon here. He plays with force at the point of attack, his block destruction potential is top notch and he has impressive size potential.

Roberts - I'm going with Brenan Vernon is a no nonsense kid who works his tail off. He has grown physically a ton over the last few months.

Davis - Defensive end Brenan Vernon is a flat-out monster and the Matt Balis program is going to take him to the next level physically.

HIGHEST UPSIDE

Driskell - If everyone in the class pans out I'm going with Boubacar Traore. The Massachusetts defensive lineman has truly elite length, impressive natural power and really good athleticism for his size. The tools are all there for him to be a star.

Roberts - Defensive lineman Armel Mukam is extremely raw. From a talent perspective, he looks the part with anyone. He just needs to put it all together.

BEST NFL PROSPECT

Driskell - See above for my pick if everyone reaches their peak, but taking away just pure upside, I'm going with Drayk Bowen, who to me has really, really outstanding Mike linebacker skills.

Roberts - The NFL loses its mind for long, athletic cornerbacks with good intelligence. Let me introduce you to cornerback Christian Gray.

Davis - I'm going with Ryan here, you can't teach the combination of length, athleticism and IQ that Christian Gray brings to the table.

BEST BET TO BE CAPTAIN

Driskell - Linebacker Drayk Bowen is the easy pick. Runners up are Christian Gray, Adon Shuler, Ben Minich and Jaiden Ausberry.

Roberts - Linebacker Drayk Bowen is already the leader of the 2023 class. His leadership and personality have been incredible to watch.

Davis - Linebacker Drayk Bowen has been the leader of the 2023 class since he committed and that won’t change when he arrives at Notre Dame.

BEST BET TO BE FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICAN

Driskell - This is a tough one, as getting on the field will be tough for most of the defensive class, but safety is the best bet, so give me Adon Shuler or Ben Minich.

Roberts - There could be a need for safety. Adon Shuler brings an impressive combination of physicality and intelligence that could get him on the field early.

LATE BLOOMER

Driskell - He'll need time to learn the position, but when he figures it out Brandyn Hillman could end up being a star at either safety or rover, depending on his physical development.

Roberts - Edge standout Armel Mukam has only been playing football for a couple of years. That inexperience may show at times but the tools are exceptional.

Davis - Canadian Armel Mukam has a chance to be another defensive lineman that develops over his four years at Notre Dame and gets drafted into the NFL to have a long career.

BIGGEST MISS

We were all on the same page, it was without question defensive end Keon Keeley. Land him and this is truly a generational class.

PREDICTIONS

Driskell

*** At least five players from this defensive class will get drafted, including three that are day one or two picks.

Roberts

*** Three players from the defensive line class start at least 25 games in their career.

Davis

*** Notre Dame will have back-to-back first round draft picks in the secondary, with Benjamin Morrison in the 2022 class and Christian Gray in the 2023 class.

