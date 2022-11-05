In-State Offensive Lineman Kolson Clemons Ready To Visit Notre Dame

Notre Dame football is set for a massive recruiting weekend. Tonight, the Irish will be welcoming Clemson to town for a huge opportunity to take down a top five team nationally.

It is also a very important weekend from the recruiting side of things. The program is set to welcome over 60 recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 recruiting classes.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Notre Dame will be welcoming Union City (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Kolson Clemons to campus for the first time. The 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman is excited for the opportunity to take in all the sights, and watch Notre Dame put together a great game on Saturday night.

"The thing that excites me most is just the energy and environment that will be there Saturday,” Clemons said. "It is a night game against Clemson, with Notre Dame coming off a big win and I am looking forward to a big upset.”

The Indiana native just concluded his junior year, and is now ready to really tackle the recruiting process head on. Every turn has been an opportunity to grow, and Clemons is extremely focused. He is just beginning to tap into his long term potential.

"This season has been a learning experience,” he explained. "I play at a small 1A school and we have had growing pains this season. However, I have taken this time to focus on things that need work and have continued to push myself to be better each week.

"This recruiting process has really picked up over the past few months,” Clemons continued. "I did not play football as a freshman so to get listed as a member of the Junior All-State team as a sophomore last year was a huge accomplishment to me. I am hoping to receive that honor again this year.”

Considering that he is just finishing up his second year of football is impressive, and incredibly intriguing to monitor as he continues to develop. Despite that lack of experience, the Indiana standout is receiving a nice amount of recruiting attention already.

"I am receiving interest from Indiana, Ball State, Purdue and Toledo right now,'' he said. "I am still working toward that first offer though.

Clemons has been in contact with Chad Bowden to get this visit set up. Notre Dame does represent a lot of what Clemons is looking for in a prospective school. It’ll be interesting to see what the interest level becomes as he continues to get better and better.

"When looking at a prospective school, I first look to see if that school will suit what I am pursuing academically,” Clemons explained. "The next important thing to me is if I get that “family” feel from the program. Lastly, I evaluate if it is a place where I am going to eventually see the field.”

What happens long term is a question. For now, Clemons is ready to take in an exciting game on Saturday.

