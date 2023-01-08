2024 WR Jason Robinson Keeping A Close Eye On Notre Dame

During Notre Dame’s matchup against Boston College on November 19th, a game that the Irish dominated in a 44-0 lopsided victory, the program welcomed Long Beach (Calif.) Poly star 2024 pass catcher Jason Robinson to campus for the first time. Robinson was originally supposed to make the trip during the summer but was unable to make it to South Bend.

Robinson made the trip with his younger brother Jadyn, and had about an incredible time. Mixed among the decided victory and glorious snowfall, the California natives were left to take in all the wonders that Notre Dame brings to the table. Surely that magic would fade slightly after the visit concluded, right? Right?

While Robinson is still committed to USC, we are weeks removed from the visit and the intrigue has not died. Notre Dame made a trip out to his high school during the winter evaluation period.

According to a very reliable source close to the Robinson family, Robinson is still weighing his options, and remains a 2024 recruit to keep a close eye on for the Irish.

"Jason is definitely conflicted,” the source said. "Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Chansi) Stuckey are making a hard push. They’re applying the pressure.”

A Long Beach native committed to USC, that seems like a match made in heaven. Robinson grew up rooting for the Trojans so when he committed to the school back in September of 2021 it made total sense. It appears that he remains open to Notre Dame even with that commitment now spanning well over a year to date.

Could he really spurn USC for Notre Dame?

"It is very, very possible,” they said. “Honestly Jason and Jadyn are both in love with it and Coach Stuckey is being super persistent and consistent.

"That’s really the deciding factor. He just isn’t letting up.”

Relationships are big for the Robinson family. The effort put in from Stuckey and the rest of the staff have really stuck with them immensely. The relationship between both parties is something for people to keep an eye on.

Robinson is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 247Sports ranks him the highest among every major recruiting platform. The 5-10, 170-pound pass catcher is currently ranked as the No. 177 overall player and No. 33 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Poly standout is coming off a strong season as a sophomore in which he racked up 1,007 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 63 receptions for the 11-4 squad. He also finished second on the team with 16 yards per reception, showcasing his big play ability.

As a junior, Robinson has another strong season. Although he was limited to eight games, the California standout hauled in 46 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Robinson currently holds offers from the Irish and Trojans as well as an offer from Utah, TCU, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Cincinnati and Cincinnati.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

