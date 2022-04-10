Notre Dame Impresses Talented Michigan WR During Weekend Visit

Notre Dame continues to welcome more and more talented pass catchers to campus since Chansi Stuckey took over as the wide receivers coach. That trend continued in a big way on Saturday, welcoming River Rouge (Mich.) High School wide receiver Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh to South Bend for the first time.

Since being offered by the program back in February, Marsh made it a priority to check out Notre Dame and all it had to offer. He originally had plans to visit during late March but he was unable to make the timing work, leading to the trip this weekend.

The wait ultimately paid off for the talented pass catcher. He quickly understood that South Bend is a pretty special place.

“This was my first time on the campus,” said Marsh. “It is really big and we had a great time looking around. Notre Dame has a lot of energy outside of the football team.”

Getting to take in a practice was a huge opportunity along with Marsh touring the campus and take in the sights. The staff’s energy resonated with him. The team has been moving with purpose and enthusiasm all spring under head coach Marcus Freeman.

“The team was out there having fun and competing,” Marsh told Irish Breakdown. “It was a really good practice.”

That energy level was very evident while watching the wide receivers compete during practice. The overall swagger and aura Stuckey puts off has the wide receivers moving fast, as well as Marsh’s interest in the program.

“Coach (Chansi) Stuckey was just out there letting his guys get the feel and letting them get in rhythm,” Marsh explained. “He is a great coach and I am looking forward to building a relationship with him.”

“Megatron” has an already impressive offer list that seems to grow by the day. Aside from the offer from the Irish, Marsh also boasts some other heavy hitters, including Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky among others.

The Michigan product is already well regarded on the recruiting trail. Marsh currently sits as the No. 76 player and No. 11 wide receiver nationally according to 247Sports.

The biggest indicator for legitimate interest is whether recruits have plans to make the trip back to campus in the future, especially when that return is coordinated shortly after. Even with a full day of activity and a lot to take in, this initial visit wasn’t enough for Marsh. Not only does he plan on getting back to Notre Dame, but he plans on it being in the very near future.

“I do not have an exact date yet but I want to get back as soon as possible,” he said.

There will undoubtedly be a huge battle for the services of Marsh. He has already secured several big offers and is a prime target of both in-state schools at this point. Additionally, Marsh does have plans to visit Michigan State for their spring game.

Still, it’s hard not to leave this visit with extreme optimism from the Notre Dame side of things. The Michigan product would very well make his way back for the Blue-Gold game on April 23rd but scheduling still needs to get worked out.

The coaching staff knocked this visit out of the park and really sold their vision for Marsh. When asked whether he could see a fit as a part of the program and maybe eventually dawning the blue and gold, his answer was short and direct.

“Yes, definitely.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter