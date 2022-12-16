Aneyas Williams Commitment Preview: Dynamic 2024 Running Back Ready To Announce His Decision

Arguably the most versatile running backs in the 2024 recruiting class - Hannibal (Mo.) High School standout Aneyas Williams - is set to make his college commitment known on Friday. The 5-10, 195-pound athlete will announce his decision at 7 PM ET. Williams is viewed as one of the more well rounded running backs in the nation, boasting an incredible combination of patience, explosiveness, physicality and versatility out of the backfield.

Despite playing in just nine games as a junior, Williams put together another dominant season for Hannibal. He exploded for 1,999 total yards during the campaign, including scoring 34 touchdowns on the year. Williams has scored touchdowns as a runner, receiver, returner and on defense during his varsity career.

Following his sophomore season, there was some skepticism about Williams considering the level of competition that he faces off against weekly in Missouri. Williams would turn to the camp circuit this off-season, routinely impressing each staff he came in contact with.

The offers began to roll in. Heading into his decision, Williams had to weed through an impressive offer list that included the Irish, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Iowa, Boston College, Northwestern, and Cal among others.

Williams' bump in the recruiting rankings also grew. The Missouri native is considered a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform, with Rivals ranking him as the nation's No. 106 overall player, the No. 1 all-purpose back and the No. 3 player in the state of Missouri in 2024.

Williams has a group of four finalists that include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Here's a look at Williams' four finalists.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame has been connected to Williams for some time now. Dating back to the spring, the Missouri standout has been on campus in South Bend three separate times. That includes back-to-back home game visits this fall for Notre Dame's matchups against Clemson and Boston College respectively.

The Irish staff have continued to load up on talented running backs in recent years. They hope that Williams is the next, bringing a fantastic all-around skill set to the table. There is something oddly reminiscent on film to former Notre Dame star Kyren Williams.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Most big time running backs will give Alabama a serious look, and that remains true of Williams. The Crimson Tide are coming off of an insane haul in the 2023 class, securing commitments from standouts Richard Young and Justice Haynes.

Stylistically, Williams would fit similarly to how Alabama is utilizing current star Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield. The program has a lot to sell to any prospective running back.

Tennessee Volunteers

The allure of Tennessee football has returned to college football. Boasting one of the top offenses in college football this season, their running game was mildly inconsistent. They would love to continue to bolster that position to help make the offense more well rounded moving forward.

Williams brings an exciting potential dynamic to the team. Tennessee is one of Williams' more recent offers coming in August. Williams originally made his visit to Knoxville back in March but has not returned since.

Kentucky Wildcats

Williams camped at Kentucky back in June and quickly impressed the staff. He was offered that weekend by the Wildcats.

Since then, Kentucky has been a mainstay near the top of the list for Williams. They have a punchers chance going into the decision but it would be viewed as an upset without question.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter