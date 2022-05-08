Breaking Down The Commitment Of Devan Houstan To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a big commitment from Devan Houstan yesterday, and we broke it all down

Notre Dame landed another important commitment yesterday when Hagerstown (Md.) Saint James School defensive tackle Devan Houstan pledged to the Fighting Irish.

We broke it all down, including a film analysis of Houstan, why this is such an important commitment and much, much more.

At the beginning we set the stage for his decision and talked about why Houstan was an important recruit. Following his announcement we really dove into what this commitment meant for Notre Dame.

Of course, we dove into the film room to break down Houstan's game. He's an impressive talent for the Notre Dame defensive line.

Other topics of the show include:

*** How well Houstan fits into the defensive line class, which includes Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore. Not only has Notre Dame landed four talented players, but it's a group that fits well together.

*** Why Houstan was such an important recruit for Notre Dame, which is due to his overall fit as a nose guard. But Houstan isn't purely a nose, he is a disruptive defender that could play all around the line.

*** The impact of Al Washington on recruiting the defensive line, and how well Houstan fits into the style of lineman that Marcus Freeman has targeted since he arrived at Notre Dame.

*** We talk about what's next for the defensive line now that Houstan is on board, and of course the focus there is on rounding out the class with standout defensive end Jason Moore.

Following our analysis of Houstan's commitment we also held a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

