Breaking Down The Commitment Of Billy Schrauth To Notre Dame

Notre Dame added a very, very important piece to its 2022 class when it landed Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth. Even though he's ranked as a Top 200 player I would contend that Schrauth is actually underrated. He's an outstanding football player and this is a huge pickup for Notre Dame.

In our latest podcast we broke down this commitment, what it means for the Irish class and we also dive into the film.

I was joined by Brian Smith of Inside The Knights and John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to break down this commitment. We begin by talking about the back story of Schrauth's commitment, how this commitment impacts the OL class, where the OL class ranks among the nation's best and how it impacts the Notre Dame offensive line moving forward.

We also dive into the film room and pop in some tape of Schrauth and break it down. We discuss what makes Schrauth so effective, discuss areas where his game must improve and how he fits into the Notre Dame offense.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter