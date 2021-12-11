Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Breaking Down The Commitment Of Billy Schrauth To Notre Dame

    Breaking down the commitment of offensive lineman Billy Schrauth to Notre Dame
    Notre Dame added a very, very important piece to its 2022 class when it landed Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth. Even though he's ranked as a Top 200 player I would contend that Schrauth is actually underrated. He's an outstanding football player and this is a huge pickup for Notre Dame.

    In our latest podcast we broke down this commitment, what it means for the Irish class and we also dive into the film.

    I was joined by Brian Smith of Inside The Knights and John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American to break down this commitment. We begin by talking about the back story of Schrauth's commitment, how this commitment impacts the OL class, where the OL class ranks among the nation's best and how it impacts the Notre Dame offensive line moving forward.

    We also dive into the film room and pop in some tape of Schrauth and break it down. We discuss what makes Schrauth so effective, discuss areas where his game must improve and how he fits into the Notre Dame offense.

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

