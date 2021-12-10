Class Impact: OL Billy Schrauth Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth. This is a significant pick up for the Irish, who needed one more top offensive lineman in the 2022 class, and Schrauth certainly gives the staff just that.

Schrauth also becomes the first player to commit to new head coach Marcus Freeman.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Schrauth is the 23rd player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the fifth offensive lineman. He joins fellow commits Ty Chan, Joey Tanona, Ashton Craig and Aamil Wagner in the class. Schrauth is the 15th commit (out of 23) in the 2022 class to rank in the Top 247 from 247Sports, and the 11th to rank in the Top 200 on that composite ranking. Schrauth is the 12th offensive player to commit to the Irish in this class.

Notre Dame needed numbers and top-level talent in the 2022 line class, and landing Schrauth gives that group a huge boost. He becomes the fourth Top 200 lineman (Chan, Tanona, Wagner) to join the class. While none are elite prospects all three are among the best blockers in the country and fit the mold of impact talent and potential. Craig had a tremendous senior season and grades out as a Top 250 player on the Irish Breakdown board.

Notre Dame had two needs beyond just numbers in the class. The Irish needed interior players who could work into the rotation early in their tenures and also needed a second offensive tackle in the class. Schrauth certainly gives them an interior player who can battle for a depth spot early in his career, if not a starting role.

Although a guard in high school and a guard recruit, I actually think Schrauth has the length and athletic tools to play right tackle if the need was there. It would take him a bit more time to get comfortable playing in space, but the athleticism and tools are there, which adds value to him as a prospect.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Schrauth is listed at just 280 pounds but he has an impressive frame and getting up to 300+ pounds shouldn't be a problem at all for him. He has a thick lower half and long arms, traits that should allow him to physically thrive inside. Schrauth has powerful hands and he plays a physical style of football.

While Schrauth has the physical tools to be a mauler, what makes him such a talented prospect is his combination of power and athleticism as an interior player. Schrauth gets off the line quickly and he plays with very good pad level. He does a great job working his feet through contact and he shows the quickly to be a highly effective zone blocker - both inside and outside - and he can work effectively in space.

The talented blocker is aggressive and tough, but he also plays under control on both sides of the ball. He stays within himself, keeps his pads low, plays with great leverage, understands proper angles and he's an excellent finisher in the run game.

Schrauth is a guard in high school and his high school doesn't throw the ball much, so we don't see much of Schrauth in pass protection. With that being the case it's impossible for me to totally project him as a tackle in college. However, his combination of size and foot quickness that we see at guard makes me think he is a prospect the Irish staff could initially try at tackle and see how he fits.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter