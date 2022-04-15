Class Impact: RB Gi'Bran Payne Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has finally capped off its 2022 recruiting class after landing Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne. Previously an Indiana signee, Payne got out of his letter of intent after Deland McCullough left Indiana for Notre Dame.

A four-star running back, Payne earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College, Purdue, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Northwestern.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Payne is the 23rd player to commit/sign with Notre Dame in the 2022 class. He is the 11th offensive players to pick the Irish in the class and the second running back.

Notre Dame originally wanted two backs in the class even after landing Texas standout Jadarian Price. The odds of C'Bo Flemister returning to the roster were always slim and without Flemister the Irish would have just four running backs on the roster, which is one too few.

Landing Payne gives Notre Dame five backs for the 2022 season, but being the fifth back of that group means there isn't necessarily an immediate need for Payne to play. If he's healthy and earns playing time, great, but he hasn't played a full season in over two years. Being able to continue to heal up, strengthen his lower body and shake the rust off while preserving a season of eligibility would be a benefit to the talented runner.

Notre Dame also adds more juice to its offensive haul in the 2022 class, which came up short on signing day. The Irish staff landed two terrific skill players in Price and Tobias Merriweather and arguably the best tight end duo in Eli Raridon and Holden Staes, but the previous staff came up short in numbers in overall skill players on the roster.

Payne also gives the staff some versatility from a pass catching standpoint. He's a natural running back, but his unique athletic traits and pass catching skills make him a bit of a modern back in that he can do damage in the slot as a pass catcher. In that way his game very much reminds me of former Notre Dame runner Theo Riddick, who spent two years as a slot receiver for the Irish.

FILM ANALYSIS

An injury kept Payne out for the majority of the 2020 season, and he was also limited for a chunk of the 2021 campaign, which drags his grade down a bit, but he's a talented runner nonetheless. Payne isn't the biggest back, but he runs with authority and has the kind of frame that should allow him to fill out nicely and handle being an every down back.

Payne shows good speed, possessing a strong first step and enough acceleration to hit home runs. His balance and agility are impressive, and they make him difficult to bring down in space. Combined with his toughness and lower body strength those traits allow Payne to be a highly productive back between the tackles.

The LaSalle standout hows good vision and natural instincts as a runner, and he is just as effective on outside and stretch plays as he is running downhill. His low build also makes him more difficult to get a clean shot on, which also adds to his ability to make plays after contact. His agility and foot quickness allow Payne to make immediate vertical cuts into open run lanes, and they make him a weapon in space.

Payne doesn't catch the ball a lot, but he's impressive when given the chance. He's made pass game plays out of the backfield and when lined up in the slot. Payne is a good route runner and he catches the ball naturally. In the right offense he could even play a good amount of slot.

