Notre Dame Coaches Build On Strong Bond With Braylon James During In-Home Visit

On Thursday, the Notre Dame coaching staff traveled to the Lone Star State to check in on a couple of talented Texas pass catchers who are committed to the 2023 recruiting class. The trip allowed head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey to spend time with standout wideout Braylon James.

The James family welcomed the coaches into their home and created memories that will last a lifetime. According to James’ father, Glynn, it was a tremendous experience to see the coaches again. The authentic connection they have with the coaching staff is what has really sold them on Notre Dame.

"It was a fun experience,” Glynn James explained. “Coach Freeman, Rees and Stuckey are very personable. They have done an excellent job of staying in contact with us throughout this entire process so them coming to the house felt like a family visit. It felt almost like seeing family members that you have not seen in awhile.”

That family feel is something that recruits across the board continue to cite. It isn’t just about football. They have truly made each one of the recruits, including Braylon, feel like they are a part of the family.

"The conversations were easy and organic,” James said. "We talked about everything from food to football. The one thing we gravitated to with this coaching staff was that they care about us as people.

"They were interested to see Braylon in his own environment and that is huge for us as a family,” James continued. "We feel you get the most out of a person when relationships are genuine and people know you care. Them taking the time to visit us was surreal. It meant a lot to our family.”

With less than two weeks until signing day, this is the type of affirmation the James family needed. With Braylon set to make it official, they are left feeling proud and excited for the next chapter of his career. They are extremely proud of everything he has accomplished so far.

"We feel excited, but most of all blessed,” James said. "It is a dream come true for Braylon and we as a family are happy to see his hard work and dedication pay off. We feel our sacrificial support was all with it. To be offered by a school and as prestigious as Notre Dame is unreal.”

James is also eager to get started. He has some big time goals waiting for him on the next level. With comfort in the people developing him, it’s almost time to get to work.

"Braylon has a unique bond with Stuckey and his respect and admiration for Coach Freeman and Rees is hard to explain," James noted. "He is excited and ready to work hard to get on the field. I think that says it all about the impact, expectations and rapport they have built.”

From a great player, to great student and great young man, James is an exceptional fit into what Coach Freeman is trying to build. The next chapter is close to beginning and you can count the James family in on the vision.

James is coming off of his most dominant season yet. After playing previously at Del Valle High School, the Texas standout made his way back to his hometown to play at Stony Point. In ten games, he recorded 38 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns. That 19.1 yards per reception average is a great illustration of the long speed and big play ability that he possesses.

The Round Rock native is considered a consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. He ranked No. 60 nationally by ESPN, No. 72 by Sports Illustrated and ranks No. 99 by 247Sports.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter