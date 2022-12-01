Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Is Ready To Sign On The Dotted Line

Notre Dame is gearing up to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the December 21 signing day right around the corner. A mainstay of the class since the very beginning, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star linebacker Drayk Bowen shut things down long ago.

Bowen is ready to finally sign on the dotted line and establish his place in the Irish program. The Andrean star has been all in on Notre Dame since making the decision. This final step is nothing more than a formality for the talented Indiana standout.

"The recruiting process has really been easy for me since I committed,” Bowen explained. "I never opened anything back up and when I reached out to just let the coaches know I was all set with where I was going.

"After a few times of that the calls and messages stopped coming and I was just able to enjoy being committed to Notre Dame and my final year of high school,” he continued.

With Southern roots, there was some hesitancy for Bowen to opt for the Irish early on in his recruiting process. He quickly began to understand the university's reach, and it made him second guess that early opinion. Since then, he has become the standard for a quintessential Notre Dame man.

The talented defender has transformed into arguably the biggest leader in the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame. He has stood firm with his belief in the special group, and is beyond excited to continue to grow later this month.

"The 2023 class has been fun and we all get along really well,” Bowen stated. "I know we lost a couple from the start but most have stayed. We don’t really get caught up in the noise of all the stuff outside of the group. I can’t wait to get on campus with these guys.”

Bowen is set to enroll this winter at Notre Dame. He will be graduating from school early, making himself available for spring ball.

Things have been flying by quickly and graduation day is right around the corner. Bowen has stayed locked in to the moment and is incredibly appreciative of the ride he has been a part of.

"Graduating early didn’t really hit me until a couple days after the state championship game,” Bowen explained. “I was locked in on this season with the guys from this team and we were chasing one goal. Unfortunately we came up short and that still stings.

“I did extra work as I traveled for baseball over the summer and this semester but as far as being done with high school, it didn’t hit me until probably yesterday when I realized I only have like 13 days left,” Bowen concluded.

Set to be a standout for both the Notre Dame football and baseball programs, Bowen’s recruitment will finally come to an end in a few weeks. While it may feel like the end, the December 21 signing day is really the official beginning to begin building Bowen’s impact as a member of the Fighting Irish program.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter